PER GESSLE On Tour

Per Gessle, one of the greatest artists in Sweden and songwriters, will go on tour in Sweden in November and December 2021 with "Per Gessle Unplugged". After sold-out concerts in Tylösand this summer, the whole country can now take part in Per Gessle in an acoustic and intimate live environment - where classic hits from his career as a solo artist, Gyllene Tider and Roxette are to be expected! Per Gessle's song treasure is undoubtedly one of Sweden's most appreciated and successful. Now Per goes on a journey with a band consisting of Roxette musicians Clarence Öfwerman, Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson and singer Helena Josefsson.

Tour date 5th of november to the15th of December in various towns in Sweden.

