LIVE STREAM CONCERT WITH VICTORIA TOCCA MAY 31TH AT 15:00 CET at Facebook
Victoria Tocca: Concert for my neighbours
Victoria Tocca will livestream a concert the 31th of May at 15 CET/9 EST AM.
The situation is getting really tiring for all of us in the entertainment industry!
Tomorrow on Mother's Day in Sweden at 3pm CET, Viktoria Tocca will host a small estate concert for her condominium association, which will also be broadcast LIVE on From Broadway to Duvmåla's Facebook Page!
https://www.facebook.com/FranBroadwayTillDuvemala
It is completely free, but if you like you to give a contribution you can either
