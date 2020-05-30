LIVE STREAM CONCERT WITH VICTORIA TOCCA MAY 31TH AT 15:00 CET at Facebook

Victoria Tocca: Concert for my neighbours

Victoria Tocca will livestream a concert the 31th of May at 15 CET/9 EST AM.

The situation is getting really tiring for all of us in the entertainment industry!

Tomorrow on Mother's Day in Sweden at 3pm CET, Viktoria Tocca will host a small estate concert for her condominium association, which will also be broadcast LIVE on From Broadway to Duvmåla's Facebook Page!

https://www.facebook.com/FranBroadwayTillDuvemala

It is completely free, but if you like you to give a contribution you can either

Swish 123 637 9838, (Woodnote AB on the payment) or use

PayPal: viktoria@woodnote.se as a payment option if it fits better.

We also remind you that there is a new record, new t-shirts, key bands and more in the webshop at https://www.franbroadwaytillduvemala.se/ for anyone who wants to support in a different way! Please invite others who may be interested and we will see you tomorrow 15.00 CET!

