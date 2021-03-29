Kungliga Operan streams La Cenerentola, which will be available to April 24, 2021. The opera is by Rossini.

Alidoro, a philosopher who is also a mentor to Prince Don Ramiro, is looking for a suitable wife for his master. She must be a kind-hearted woman who is not superficial but radiates inner beauty. His search leads him to Don Magnifico, who lives with his daughters, Clorinda and Tisbe, and their step-sister, Angelina. While Clorinda and Tisbe enjoy spending their days in front of the mirror, Angelina (Cinderella) lives in poverty: humiliated by her step-sisters and treated like a servant. She longs for a man who will see the purity of her heart.

Rossini's effervescent opera is a tribute to the Enlightenment's thoughts on the equal value of all human beings. Inspired by Charles Dickens, director Lindy Hume presents a romantic production where goodness triumphs. The imaginative scenography is created by Dan Potra, who also made the scenography and costume for the immensely popular production of Dracula. The world premiere of La Cenerentola in 1817 met with bad reviews, but Rossini still predicted the work's bright future.

Today, La Cenerentola is Rossini's most played opera after Il barbiere di Siviglia. The performance was originally produced by Opera Queensland and New Zealand Opera.

The recording was originally made live for Folkets Hus och Parker on February 3, 2018.

Learn more at https://www.operanplay.se/en/performances/opera/.