Hugh Grant Won His First Game in the Sweden Open at Båstad

Hugh Grant won his first match in Sweden's Championships for Veterans.

The match was scheduled to be played at 13 CET but was moved to 8 CET in order to avoid audience to show up despite the current restrictions. However it seems like Hugh Grant likes an early morning match as he won in 2 set ( 6-3, 6-1) towards Ferenc Kovacs. Ferenc Kovacs commented on Hugh Grant afterwards "He had good serves and good placements. But it was a fun match, I had fun." And for sure it will be a match he will remember for ever as it is not everyday you play against a Hollywood star.

Hugh Grant will meet the number one ranked Per Anders Lindeborg from Karlskrona in the next rond. It is scheduled till tomorrow morning (Monday the 27th of July).

Photo: Stefan Lindblom/HBG-BILD

