BWW Review: RAIN MAN at Oscarsteatern

Opening night of Rain Man

The red carpet was rolled out, people streamed in and greeted each other happily, champagne was served and the mood was high when the Oscarsteatern could finally open again and could invite to the premiere of Rain Man. Everyone wanted to attend the opening night and celebrate, a wonderful mix of people, artist, actors and musical etc, such as Siw Malmqvist, Helen Sjöholm, Anders Ekborg, Peter Jöback, Carola, Martina Haag, Kicken, David and Kristina Lindgren, Edward af Sillén just for to name a few who were welcomed by hosts Vicky and Johan von der Lancken.

Rain Man is based on the film that came out in 1988 and where Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar for best leading role as Raymond Babbitt and Tom Cruise probably did one of his best roles as Charlie Babbitt. A film that made a strong impression and where I still remember many lines. The play was staged a number of years ago at Rival and now it has moved into the Oscars, again with Robert Gustafsson as Raymond and Jonas Karlsson as Charlie. Charlie, the selfish car dealer who does not shy away from any means and whose company is facing bankruptcy. His girlfriend Susanna does what she can to support him. When he receives the news that his very wealthy father has died, he sees his chance for revenge, but the only thing he is allowed to inherit is a car and a Rose Garden. The millionaire inheritance goes to an unnamed heir who turns out to be his unknown autistic brother. Raymond. To still get his share of the legacy, he tricks Raymond on a journey through the United States. A car journey that just as much becomes a journey and development within and between Charlie and Raymond.

Robert Gustafsson is as cut and dried in the role of Raymond, mine play and movements sit perfectly and Jonas Karlsson matches him with a level as high as Charlie. An interpretation that at first only shows the unbearable Charlie, but which slowly lets us glimpse the wounded child, the sensitivity and the cracks in the hard facade he is struggling to maintain. The interaction between them is a joy to see, the dynamics and emotional play between them is phenomenally good. One understands so well how annoying Raymond's behavior can be and Charlie's reactions to it. Robert's accurate delivery of replicas is rewarded with many laughs by the audience. tax that is with not against him. Between laughs, you get very touched, especially when Charlie realizes that Raymond is his fantasy friend Rain Man and at the final scene there was probably not an eye dry left.

The story's focus is on how the relationship between Raymond and Charlie develops, but where other roles affect them in different ways. Sofia Ledarp is brilliant as her girlfriend Susan. Gustav Levin as Dr. Vern Brunner shows as well with his eyes as with the lines about what he thinks of Charlie. Therese Andersson, Polly Kisch and Ulf Eklunds play their different roles well.

Strong acting, a lot of emotions, laughter and tears guarantee a real success at the Oscar Theater this autumn.

Tickets are on sale at:

https://showtic.se/forestallningar/rain-man/biljetter/#tickets