BWW Review: INSTANT PLAYHOUSE at Playhouse Teater

Instant Playhouse 1-2 of February 2020 at Playhouse Theater in Stockholm

The annual event of Instant Playhouse was once again a huge success. Instant Playhouse is a charity event where five authors writes a 20 minutes play each on Friday morning based on a specific theme they get. Later in the day a director is picked for each play together with three actors for each play. During the evening and on Saturday they rehears and at 19:00 o clock on Saturday it is the opening show. Two more shows was played on Sunday.

The themes this year were famous lines from five Swedish poets, The plays were about family relations - a divorce and a funeral, strangers meeting at an inspiration lecture, a mother needing her son to help her with a birthday arrangement for a friend and a work conflict situation. Most of them very fun and the audience laughed a lot. The actors were superb and all lines were delivered with the perfect intonation and it is really impressive to see what they achieved in less than 2 days.

The revenues from the tickets was about 250 000 SEK which was doubled by Roger Akelius so in total 500 000 SEK to the charity of Läkare utan gränser (Médecins sans frontières - MSF) so really a great success. All actors, authors, directors etc worked pro bono.

Authors: Bengt Ohlsson, Per Naroskin, Maria Blom, Sofia Fredén and Gertrud Larsson

Directors: Alexander Öberg, Johannes Schmid, Dennis Dandin, Anders Albien and Elisabeth Klason

Actors: Alex Jubell, Jessica Liedberg, Britt Louse Tillbom, Hanna Ardéhn, Magnus Krepper, Sandra Redlaff, Måns Clausen, Cecila Frode, Katrin Sundberg, Samuel Fröler, Happy Jankell, Rakel Wärmländer, Charlie Gustafsson, Anton Lundqvist and Reuben Sallmander.





