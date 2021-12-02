BWW Review: DEN BÄSTA PJÄSEN SOM NÅGONSIN SKRIVITS at Playhouse Teater

The audience is met by a large pile of shoe boxes on the stage that will be used to build a city, places that are important to the people it is told about and above all the houses on Preston Street where they live. Simple, effective and with some surprising effects.

With great empathy, Björn Lönner captures the audience with the monologue about Tom who believes that it is predestined that he will meet a Sara and share the rest of his life with her. But so far he has not managed to meet Sara properly. At 31, he is alone, unemployed and has nothing to go up to, but he has not given up hope. One night he wakes up and the clock shows 04:40, he falls asleep again, wakes up again and the clock is at 04:40 again. What's going on?

In parallel with the story of Tom, we hear elements of Carl Sagan's Gold Records that were sent into space with Voyager 1 and 2, records filled with memories, images and other things that people wanted to share with other civilizations in space.

The play attracts laughter and raises the question of what is important and characterizes us. Are our lives determined by the stars or something even further away?

If this is a best play ever written, I get it everyone who sees it has their own opinion about, but this is clearly entertaining, thought-provoking and you can not help but be impressed by how much text has been learned in and performed so vividly.

The Greatest Play In the History of the World is written by Ian Kershaw to his wife Julie Hesmonidhalgh and was first played in 2018.