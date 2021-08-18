VIDEO: See a Clip of 'Wonderful, Wonderful' From The Muny's SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS!

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers ends its run at The Muny tonight, August 18.

Check out a clip of 'Wonderful, Wonderful' below!

The cast includes Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza) is Kyle Coffman (Frank).

A whistle-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Swing/Dance Captain), Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins serves as the associate director and choreographer.

For more information visit: https://muny.org/