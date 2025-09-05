Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at The Fabulous Fox on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, are on sale now for its engagement at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis February 18 – March 1, 2026.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Principal casting has been announced for the national tour. Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé’, Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli’, William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin’, Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André’, Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’, Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi’, Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry’, and Alexa Xioufaridou Mosteras ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.