The Fabulous Fox Adds Second Performance For A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Due to audience demand, The Fabulous Fox will present an added 3:00 p.m. matinee of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS on Tuesday, December 23.

This performance joins the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. engagement as part of the venue’s holiday programming. Tickets for both performances are currently on sale.

Produced by MagicSpace Entertainment, the production features cirque artists performing acrobatics, contortion, aerial work, and specialty acts set to a holiday soundtrack. The show integrates a variety of performance styles accompanied by updated arrangements of popular Christmas music.

Audience testimonials from prior tour stops noted the show’s appeal across age groups. One reviewer said, “Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six and three-year-olds and all had the best time… We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!” Another added, “Great for the whole family. The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.”