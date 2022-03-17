The 7th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Returns August 18-28

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis returns for its seventh year, giving center stage to a newly reimagined and sensual Fellini-esque production of William's romantic Sicilian love story The Rose Tattoo, directed by David Kaplan and performed in the Big Top in the Grand Arts Center.

"This year we celebrate the resilience of love, passion, community, art and the human spirit" said Carrie Houk, TWStL Executive Artistic Director. "How delightful to be moving into the light of 2022 with productions embracing the magnificence of those who ventured from abroad to begin anew. Saluti and avanti!"

The Rose Tattoo tells the story of love, death, and resilience in a downtrodden but hopeful 1940's immigrant Sicilian community. Serafina delle Rose clings madly to her Italian identity, to the fanciful memory of her murdered husband, and to her free-spirited daughter. Will she find love with the banana truck driver? Are all the rose tattoos a sign?

Introducing the theme of an Italian circus, Kaplan's take on Williams' classic features aerialists, animals, singers and musicians. He surrounds Serafina with a dozen circus performers - including a ringmaster, a strongman, trapeze artists, and clowns - who perform the full text of the play.

"This St. Louis Rose Tattoo is performed in a circus as a circus, the better to share what Williams called his 'limitless world of the dream,'" said Kaplan. "Live goats, accordions, impassioned acting, a play that celebrates the wisdom of desire. What's not to like?"

Other festival events will occur on the Italian Hill, a St. Louis cultural gem of a location:

-The St. Louis Neighborhood Plays, a series of Williams' one-acts, directed by Robert Quinlan (Associate Artistic Director Illinois Shakespeare Festival). "Tennessee Williams captured the dreams and struggles of an eclectic collection of St. Louisans in several early one-act plays, to be presented "promenade-style" at the Marketplace on The Hill," said Quinlan.

-thought-provoking Panels, hosted by TWStL scholar-in-residence Tom Mitchell, including The St. Louis Neighborhoods of Tennessee Williams, Tennessee Williams and his Significant Others and For the Love of Italy. From Mitchell: "It is surprising to see how much Tennessee Williams wrote about the neighborhoods of St. Louis where he grew up in the 1920s and 30s. His stories and plays reveal much about the city and about the playwright."

-Screenings of iconic films based on Williams' works, to include "The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (adapted from a Williams novella and featuring Vivien Leigh and Warren Beatty) and Boom (adapted from The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore and featuring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton).

Other events to be held at various locations on The Hill:

Tennessee Williams Tribute: Selections from Williams' Italian-inspired writing

Walking Tour of The St Louis Hill

Gelato Social

Bocce Ball Competition

La Dolce Vita Pool Party

Additional events and locations to be announced in the coming weeks!

The full festival itinerary can be found at twstl.org. Tickets can be purchased via Metrotix beginning in July.