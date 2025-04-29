THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members, Barry Bostwick (the iconic Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the effervescent Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (the incomparable Magenta), who will each be visiting over 40 cities in the US and Canada that will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Sunday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. Additionally, for select dates, all three legendary stars will tour and appear together for the time first time in 50 years



Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by the local Shadow Cast. They will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ on stage while the full un-edited film is shown behind them. Also, in select cities view the traveling museum which includes artifacts and costumes from the film!



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.



Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick, Campbell and Quinn. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!



