Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Moved to August 2020

Dear friends,

We hope you're all holding up as well as can be in this strange and uncertain time. We at the Festival have been thinking a lot about our plans for the summer and how - if it all - we might safely proceed with any of them. Given the way things are and the way they seem to be progressing we think it wisest for now to postpone our 2020 Shakespeare in the Park production, Much Ado About Nothing, as late as possible - to AUG 12 - SEP 6 - in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of safely gathering our company and you all to celebrate the Festival's 20th anniversary season.

"For the past 20 years in St. Louis, the opening of Shakespeare in the Park has helped to mark the unofficial start of summer. This year it's clear that the only way to care for our actors, crew, volunteers and community is to give as much time as possible for social distancing measures to take effect and hope to be one of the ways we all bring our summer 2020 to a much happier close."- Tom Ridgely, Producing Artistic Director

In the meantime, we are committed to keep sharing stories - indeed to finding new ways of sharing and connecting one another in this isolating time. We've already begun live-streaming a full schedule of new and original content for online and social media platforms that we're calling "ShakespeareTV". Brief updates will be sent right to your inbox each Saturday morning of what to watch for in the coming week. We hope you will enjoy some of these new and adventurous virtual programs with us over the coming months and look forward to hopefully seeing you all in the Glen in August under much sunnier skies.





NOW - MAY 29

ShakespeareTV

THE ZOOM PLAYS: a weekly series of 20- to 30-minute original plays written especially to be performed live over the videoconferencing app Zoom. Created and performed by local playwrights, directors and actors.

GREEN SHOW MONDAYS: an eclectic variety program featuring music, comedy and performance from Festival favorites.

SHAKESPEARE AND CHILL: a special selection of Shakespeare-inspired movies featuring live commentary from artists and scholars, co-curated by Cinema St. Louis.

OTHER ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENTS: to be announced.

MAY 29 - JUN 21 SHAKE20

A 20th anniversary reboot of the beloved engagement program SHAKE38 featuring community responses to 20 of Shakespeare's plays streaming on Facebook and Instagram Tue-Sun at 8 p.m. during the Festival's originally scheduled run, May 29-June 21. Like the original, SHAKE20 will be a region-wide collaboration involving artists and organizations including SHAKE38 alumni: Slightly Askew Theater, Prison Performing Arts: The Alumni Group, R.S. Theatrics, Poor Monsters and Theater Nuevo. More details about the program and how to apply will be shared soon.



AUG 12 - SEP 6

Much Ado About Nothing

Free @ Shakespeare Glen

Tickets and sponsor levels are available for our Thursday, May 7 virtual gala event. Enjoy one-of-kind quarantine benefits and support the Festival's mission from your home. Get Tickets.





