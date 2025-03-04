Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees HEART to Play at The Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees HEART will play at The Fabulous Fox on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go sale Friday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m.

HEART is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. HEART effortlessly blends the sounds of ‘70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories, HEART is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning nearly five decades.

HEART boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. HEART has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

