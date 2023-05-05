Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre

Midnight Company’s Production Plays The Kranzberg Black Box Theater through May 20th

Leonard Pelkey was a flamboyant teenager who lived unapologetically and goes missing in a small town near the Jersey shore. 14-year-old Leonard's disappearance is investigated by a brash detective, Chuck DeSantis, who is looking for answers in the missing person case. THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY is Celeste Lecense's play steeped in the police investigation that forces Leonard's family and the people of the small community to confront their own biases and beliefs regarding Leonard's presumed sexuality.

Midnight Company's Joe Hanrahan performs all nine roles in the play that is narrated by detective Chuck Desantis as he tries to solve the mystery of what happened to Leonard. Along the way the audience is introduced to Leonard's Aunt Ellen, his cousin Phoebe, one of his bullies, Tyler, and to about another half-dozen characters. Hanrahan again proves himself an adept storyteller in a one-actor show as he effortlessly transitions in-and-out of characters using physical acting choices as opposed to significant alterations in his voice. Hanrahan is at his best when portraying Leonard's aunt as she emotionally confronts one of her nephew's bullies, but all of his characterizations have the requisite depth to make each character real.

Alicen Moser's brisk direction moves the action along quickly. Using only four set pieces on a black stage, Moser moves the audience from the detective's office to multiple different scene locales through her collaboration with her actor. Her vision of the narrative gives the story its heart to allow the script to resonate emotionally with the audience.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY is as relevant today as it was when it was originally produced off-Broadway in 2015. Midnight Company's inspired production of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY will play The Kranzberg Black Box Theater on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May 20, 2023.




