Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: RODNEY'S WIFE at Midnight Company At The Chapel

Review: RODNEY'S WIFE at Midnight Company At The Chapel

Family Drama Presented Through July 23rd

Register for St. Louis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

The Midnight Company's current production of RODNEY'S WIFE is set in a small villa on the outskirts of Rome in the summer of 1962. Rodney, his daughter Lee from his first wife, his current wife Fay, and his sister Eva have traveled to Italy for his work in the film industry. While in Italy, his daughter introduces her secret fiancée Ted to her stepmother during a dinner party at the Italian villa. Seems Lee's fiancée is not the only secret this family is keeping. Harbored family secrets can leave victims in their wake, and often the victims can be unexpected as is the case in RODNEY'S WIFE.

Joe Hanrahan's direction tells an effective and entertaining story despite an unbalanced script that has many flaws. Strong performances build a dramatic tension that is as thick as the humid summer Italian air. This story is packed with plenty of emotional instability and raw emotion, but at times is plagued by scripted character choices that seem disingenuous to the characters central narrative.

Kelly Howe's nuanced performance as Fay drives the story's plot. Her delivery and pensive confusion in the first act seem realistic, believable, sympathetic and genuine. Summer Baer as Lee and Oliver Bacus as her fiancée Ted make an attractive couple and support the Howe's performance with self-assured poised acting choices.

John Wolbers as Rodney and Rachel Tibbetts as Rodney's sister Eva deliver performances that effectively support the narrative of the story, but their loud bombastic delivery is a distraction. This acting choices may have been effective if they were attempting to reach the back row of a 900-seat house. But in this tiny venue, their loud timbre and over annunciation lessened the sympathy and likability for the two characters.

Overall, RODNEY'S WIFE is an entertaining family drama that is well-paced by Hanrahan's directorial vision. RODNEY'S WIFE continues through July 23rd with performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays. For more information visit mindnightcompany.com. To purchase tickets, visit metrotix.com.





Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ‘A... (read more about this author)

Review: RODNEY'S WIFE at Midnight Company At The Chapel
July 15, 2022

Joe Hanrahan’s direction tells an effective and entertaining story despite an unbalanced script that has many flaws. Strong performances build a dramatic tension that is as thick as the humid summer Italian air. This story is packed with plenty of emotional instability and raw emotion, but at times is plagued by scripted character choices that seem disingenuous to the characters central narrative.
Review: DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
July 9, 2022

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis’ work is masterfully brought to life by Ron Himes’ direction. His vision coupled with the artistic and technical theater design transports you to the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. Choreographer Heather Beal’s movement, Emma Hoffbrauer’s scenic design, Margery and Peter Spack’s projection design, Jasminie William’s lighting design, and Jackie Sharp’s sound design create a peaceful, serene, and relaxing ocean feel. Daryl Harris’ costume design compliments the story and completes a technical theater experience that is a multi-sensory indulgence for the eyes and ears. The combined work of the production aestheticians is so effective you can almost smell the ocean air. The calming nature of the scenic, set, projection and lighting design create an ocean sensation is a perfect juxtaposition to family conflict.
Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny
July 7, 2022

While the source material has its limitations, the Muny has staged an entertaining production with an adept company delivering exceptional performances. Jeanna de Waal is a proper Mary Poppins with perfect tone and an elegant voice. While Mary Poppins gets to fly, this production soars when Corbin Bleu (Bert) takes the stage. Mr. Bleu is establishing himself as a legitimate song and dance leading man. His dancing is electric. His energy and stage presence are infectious. Zoe Vonder Haar once again makes the most of every moment she has on stage. She disappears into her role as Mrs. Brill. Vonder Haar delivers a delightful performance. Her acting illustrates what it means to have true comedic timing. The remainder of the company is strong from top to bottom.
BWW Review: CHICAGO at The Muny
June 15, 2022

What did our critic think? Denis Jones (Director/Choreographer) and Barry Busby (Associate Choreographer) have assembled a splendid cast plus an ensemble of highly skilled dance professionals to pack the expansive Muny stage. Their choreography pays tribute to Fosse’s sexy and subtle work but morph it into grand movements that play to the back of this massive 11,000-seat house. Their choreography on “We Both Reached for the Gun” is an electrifying delight.
BWW Previews: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theatre
June 13, 2022

The US National Tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will officially re-launch its run at theaters across the Midwest and Northeast, including a stop at Stifel Theatre Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this one-night-only event range from $32.50 to $82.50 and go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.