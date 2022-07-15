Review: RODNEY'S WIFE at Midnight Company At The Chapel

The Midnight Company's current production of RODNEY'S WIFE is set in a small villa on the outskirts of Rome in the summer of 1962. Rodney, his daughter Lee from his first wife, his current wife Fay, and his sister Eva have traveled to Italy for his work in the film industry. While in Italy, his daughter introduces her secret fiancée Ted to her stepmother during a dinner party at the Italian villa. Seems Lee's fiancée is not the only secret this family is keeping. Harbored family secrets can leave victims in their wake, and often the victims can be unexpected as is the case in RODNEY'S WIFE.

Joe Hanrahan's direction tells an effective and entertaining story despite an unbalanced script that has many flaws. Strong performances build a dramatic tension that is as thick as the humid summer Italian air. This story is packed with plenty of emotional instability and raw emotion, but at times is plagued by scripted character choices that seem disingenuous to the characters central narrative.

Kelly Howe's nuanced performance as Fay drives the story's plot. Her delivery and pensive confusion in the first act seem realistic, believable, sympathetic and genuine. Summer Baer as Lee and Oliver Bacus as her fiancée Ted make an attractive couple and support the Howe's performance with self-assured poised acting choices.

John Wolbers as Rodney and Rachel Tibbetts as Rodney's sister Eva deliver performances that effectively support the narrative of the story, but their loud bombastic delivery is a distraction. This acting choices may have been effective if they were attempting to reach the back row of a 900-seat house. But in this tiny venue, their loud timbre and over annunciation lessened the sympathy and likability for the two characters.

Overall, RODNEY'S WIFE is an entertaining family drama that is well-paced by Hanrahan's directorial vision. RODNEY'S WIFE continues through July 23rd with performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays. For more information visit mindnightcompany.com. To purchase tickets, visit metrotix.com.