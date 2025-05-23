Review: RADIO GOLF at The Black Rep Includes A Theatrical Milestone for Ron Himes and Ronald L. Conner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The current production of August Wilson’s Radio Golf marks a few milestones. One for The Black Rep and two for a couple of actors in the production. Radio Golf is the tenth and final play in August Wilson’s Century Cycle. This production marks the second time that The Black Rep has completed producing all ten of Wilson’s plays that tell stories that document the African American experiences in the 20th century.

For actors Ronald L. Conner and Ron Himes this production marks a personal milestone laced with a bit of theatrical history. With this performance in Rado Golf, both actors have now portrayed roles in all ten of the plays in Wilson’s Century Cycle. This achievement places Conner and Himes among an elite group of performers who have been afforded this opportunity.

Learning the text for any part in an August Wilson play is demanding. During a talkback following the May 22, 2025, performance at Washington University all five actors in this production mentioned that memorizing the text was the most difficult part in bringing their roles to the stage. Each actor spoke of the rhythms and lyrical quality of Wison’s writing, calling the playwright a modern-day Shakespeare.

Radio Golf, the final play Wilson wrote in his illustrious career, follows the ambitions of two real estate developers looking to have Pittsburg’s Hill Neighborhood rendered as blighted. Their plan is to raze the dilapidated community and redevelop the site to include new apartment complexes with retail spaces including a healthcare center, Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble, and Starbucks. Contracts are signed and all seems in order when a legal issues surfaces with one of the properties acquired by redevelopment corporation. Wilson’s play examines how ethical behavior and conscientious decision making can be costly to your personal ambitions.

Jon Royal, in his Black Rep directorial debut, tells the story of mayoral candidate Harmon Wilks and his real estate development partner Roosvelt Hicks with entertaining panache. Royal has assembled an outstanding cast of five accomplished actors who are connected magnificently by their natural chemistry. He has efficiently paced Wilson’s wordy script with crisp line delivery to maintain high energy throughout.

Royal has extracted exceptional performances from veteran actors Reginald L. Wilson (Harmon Wilks), Velma Austin (Mame Wilks), Ronald L. Conner (Roosvelt Hicks), Kelvin Boston Jr. (Sterling Johnson), and Ron Himes (Elder Joseph Barlow.) The ensemble clicks together with their believable portrayals, but the standout performances in Radio Golf belong to Conner and Himes.

Conner is cunning as the antagonist Roosvelt who will, at all costs, ensure the blighted neighborhood is leveled. He’s constantly challenged by his business partner Harmon for his business dealings. Harmon questions how Roosevelt wins his role as a bank vice president and minority share owner of a local radio station. Conner's Roosvelt is a climber and will take an opportunity to have, what he calls, a seat at the table without regard to why the opportunity is presented. His authoritative and convincing performance doesn’t make Roosvelt a villain, but more of a likeable driven professional who will sidestep ethical issues if they pose a threat to his personal success. Conner is a riveting presence on stage.

Himes is equally captivating in his portrayal of Elder Joseph Barlow. His magnetic portrayal of the seemingly unscrupulous ‘Old Joe’ is a seminar in physical acting. Himes finds just the right amount loveable kookiness for his character without making Joe a caricature. His amiability endears him to the audience, and he elevates the central conflict between Harmon and Roosvelt. Himes’ memorable portrayal illustrates how a superb performance in a supporting role can be career defining moment for an actor, but for Himes’ it is just one of his many outstanding performances in an award-winning career.

Reginald Wilson is the fast-talking developer with scruples and political aspirations. Wilson’s portrayal as the ethical Harmon is sincere, but the rapidity of his delivery results in some of his dialogue being garbled and difficult to hear. Kelvin Roston Jr. Is stellar as the construction worker Sterling who is the representative backbone of the Hill neighborhood community who will not rollover and give in to the developers demands. The consistently brilliant Velma Austin is again marvelous as Harmon’s wife Mame who has her own career aspirations. Austin conveys Mame’s disappointment with her husband’s decisions and actions that derail her opportunities.

Austin is striking in the professional attire created by costume designer Shevare Perry. Her handsome costumes for the men, especially the ostentatious suits for Roosvelt, are well tailored, but her eye-catching colorful looks donned by Austin are stunning as she struts across Jim Burwinkel’s interior office set design. Hime’s looks cool in his retro porkpie hat and cardigan sweater giving his aged character costumed authenticity.

Jason Lawshee lights Burwinkel’s shabby office with skillful attention to the ambient lighting coming through the opaque office windows. Justin Schmitz’s sound design effortlessly transitions scenes with memorable 1990’s hit songs.

Mikhail Lynn excels in prop design with dozens of props that include bags of golf clubs, putting mats, political posters, handmade bills for protests, steno pads, pencils, pens, phones, and much more. His work is notable both in quantity and quality, right down to Sterling’s tool belt and his collaboration with Perry to enhance her costume designs.

The Black Rep has provided St. Louis audiences many opportunities to see the works of August Wilson. This is an entertaining, well-acted production of Radio Golf. It’s not only an aesthetically pleasing production, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness a part of theatrical history with two actors reaching a personal theatrical milestone having now performed in all ten of Wilson’s century cycle plays.

Wilson’s works give voice to the black experience in 20th century America with themes that are relatable to all theatergoers. This is an outstanding opportunity to see Wilson’s final and most contemporary play staged by a skilled director and a cast of five extraordinarily talented actors. Radio Golf at The Black Rep runs through June 1, 2025, at the Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Keshon Campbell

Reader Reviews

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds