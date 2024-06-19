Review: LES MISERABLES at The Muny is a an Exquisite Production Filled with World-Class Vocal Talent

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny opens its 106th season with an epic production of the musical Les Misérables based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. Hugo’s book is widely considered to be one of the greatest novels of the 19th century. It tells the story of Jean Valjean, and his promise to care for the young child of a dying woman. Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the ex-convict Valjean must elude inspector Javert as he attempts to make a fresh start. With a sweeping score by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer, Les Misérables contains some of the most memorable songs in musical theater history, including the haunting “I Dreamed a Dream,” the heartbreaking “On My Own,” and the stirring “One Day More.”

What is now considered a modern-day musical theater classic, Les Misérables opened to mostly negative reviews in London but set box office records and has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide. The production in London continues to run and is the second longest running musical in the world. It premiered on Broadway in 1987 and ran for 6,700 performances. It is the sixth longest running show in Broadway history. The Broadway production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

Audiences flock to see Les Misérables because of their emotional connection to its themes of love, loss, patriotism, and redemption. Les Misérables, provides plenty of goosebump and tear inducing moments, and this Muny production delivered those by the truckful. Seth Sklar-Heyn has directed a majestic production in grand fashion. He has filled the expansive Muny stage with world-class vocal talent to engulf the audience in luxuriant sound.

The strength of Les Mis as a theatrical piece is in the richly textured memorable score. Sklar-Heyn, The Muny production team, and their casting associates at The Telsey Office, assembled a vocally gifted ensemble led by the reigning St. Louis Theatre Circle Award Winner John Riddle as Jean Valjean, Tony Nominee Jordan Donica as Javert, and Broadway veterans Teal Wicks as Fantine, and Emily Bautista as Eponine. Joining them are recent graduates Gracie Annabelle Parker as Cosette and Peter Neureuther as Marius. The principals, and the entire company, delivered an epic Muny musical memory with their unrivalled vocal performances.

Riddle and Donica create palpable tension as the feuding ex-con Valjean and parole officer Inspector Javert. Both statuesque men have immense presence on stage creating captivating characters who age decades throughout the show. Riddle’s charismatic portrayal of Valjean is magnetic, and his chemistry with the entire cast is what gives this show its soul. His prayerful “Bring Him Home” soars to the heavens. Donica is hypnotic as the stalwart Javert, delivering a riveting version of “Stars.” His mesmerizing descent into despair performing Javert’s “Soliloquy” is unforgettable. Both men are magnificent and put their unique stamp on the familiar roles while maintaining the structure of the characters that the audience expects.

Emily Bautista and Teal Wicks are heartbreaking as the tragic Eponine and Fantine. Bautista nearly stops the show with “On My Own.” At the Tuesday night performance, the audience erupted into spontaneous applause before she finished the song. Her unrequited love for the handsome Marius is tangible and she creates strong audience empathy. She is matched by the equally talented Wicks who portrays Fantine’s desperation that turns to hopelessness. Her restrained and lovely delivery of “I Dreamed a Dream” is less showy, creating a real sense of the character’s forlornness.

Annabelle Parker (Cosette) and Peter Neureuther (Marius) are a stunning twosome. Their clear tone and colorful timbre create enchanting duets. Neureuther’s mournful “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” is cathartic. Both make memorable Muny debuts. Their beautiful vocals are matched by the equally impressive James D. Gish as the Enjolras. His patriotic anthems and cries to rally the people are seismic.

The entire Muny design team created a barricade scene that was literally earth shaking. Sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, collaborated with Lighting Designer Jason Lyons, to create a battle that made Ann Beyersdorfer’s set reverberate from gun and cannon fire. The four technical theatre wizards may have created the most realistic barricade scene ever staged illustrating the broad casualties among the French Revolutionaries.

Beyersdorfer designed a large center stage set piece that was unexpectedly versatile. The massive structure fractured into segments through the performance creating mostly unobtrusive set changes while the action on stage continued. Shivers and Patridge’s sound design included spectacular special effects while also supporting actors' vocals so they were easily heard throughout the massive Muny amphitheater. Costume Designer Gail Baldoni, Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan, and The Muny costume shop created hundreds of stunning looks for the ensemble. Shawn Duan’s video design showed great restraint while paying homage to the original production's scrim projections of the cities and dates where the action was set.

The unsung heroes, pun intended, of this production were Musical Director James Moore, Associate Musical Director Michael Horsely, and the fabulous Muny orchestra. From the opening notes of the short overture and “Look Down” to the final moments of the anthemic “Do You Hear the People Sing” in the “Finale,” the 25-piece orchestra heightened the drama and storytelling. Moore’s exceptional conducting created intricate balance and a magnificent orchestral performance, all adding to the superior quality of the production.

The Muny has set a high bar for the remaining productions of their 106th season with an exquisite production of a beloved classic. Seth Skylar-Heyn's collaboration across his entire production team brought a fresh production of Les Misérables to the stage and captured all the emotion of the original production. He filled his cast with dozens of magnificent voices led by the extraordinary performances of John Riddle and Jordan Donica.

Les Misérables continues at The Muny through July 23, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

