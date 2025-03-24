Review: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Loretto-Hilton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some zany things are happening in the forest for The Repertory Theatre St. Louis’ presentation of Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Taking aim at one of Britain’s most famous legendary tales, the production, directed by Artistic Director, Kate Bergstrom, closes the company’s 58th season with an absurd take on the story of the famous outlaw.

To better understand the material presented onstage think of the show as a mashup of Monty Python and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Filled with the low-brow humor, puns, and clever sight gags common in Ludwig’s other works, the Rep’s version is also embedded with warmth and charm, giving audiences a bold adventure from start to finish.

Set in 1194, the production brings medieval England to life thanks to the scenic design wizardry of Lindsay Mummert and Courtney O’Neill, whose set uses an open manuscript book platform and a giant tree for staging. Dottie Marshall Englis’ costumes are also fantastic.

Following the premise of classic Robin Hood lore, the play centers on the legendary anti-hero as he grows from a self-centered teenage prat into a charismatic and idealistic leader who champions the underprivileged.

Standing in his way is Prince John, a usurper who decides to replace his brother, King Richard the Lionheart, who is away fighting in the Third Crusade. Taxing the poor and oppressing anyone standing in his way, he is aided by the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham and unscrupulous Sir Guy of Gisbourne. Together, their authoritarian rule of Sherwood and its environs terrorize the simple folk who seek a better life.

Angered by the killing of a beloved citizen, Robin Hood joins the fight. Helping him is his band of Merry Men, which includes Little John and Friar Tuck. Also drawn into the fray is Robin’s childhood friend Maid Marian who returns from abroad believing that he is a public menace.

Betrothed to Sir Guy, she initially believes the false propaganda spread about Robin. As events are set into motion, she is set straight about Sir Guy and Prince John’s true motives and joins the troop of renegades as they seek to put the wrongs in Nottingham right by stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

Blending comedy, swashbuckling action, and heartfelt moments, Ludwig’s adaptation brings a fresh and humorous take to the classic Robin Hood legend. The Rep's adaptation of his interpretation comes to life thanks to the acting of a talented ensemble.

Louis Reyes McWilliams’ debut with The Rep gives audiences a captivating lead. As Robin of Locksley (and later the defiant nuisance to authority) he exemplifies the dashing hero stereotype. His suave, leading man performance is rounded out with exceptional comedic timing.

Shining as one of the most heralded villains in English lore is Matt Lytle as the diabolical Sir Guy. Gleefully playing things over the top, he relishes being the bad guy. His performance mixes the cartoonish with the corrupt, resulting in a dynamic debut with the company.

Also debuting with an excellent performance is Jayne McLendon as Maid Marian. As a feisty woman full of gumption, she portrays the definitive warrior feminist as Marian stands toe to toe with Sir Guy and Robin. McLendon also brings a nice balance of humor and vulnerability to the role.

CB Brown's Rep debut is also enjoyable. Starring as Little John their performance is filled with a magnetic ferocity. Between fighting tyranny and falling in love, Brown makes a seamless pivot between a range of emotions, leaving audiences with a wonderfully nuanced character.

It's nice to see Rep vet Michael James Reed back onstage with another top-notch performance. He plays it cool as Friar Tuck. Also serving as the production’s narrator, he gives the show many of its funniest lines.

Touching on themes of gender equality, heroism, loyalty, and social class, The Rep’s staging of Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is an over-the-top burst of medieval fun underscored by a very real message on the evils of tyranny.

Playful and filled with plenty of swashbuckling shenanigans, Bergstrom’s lighthearted romp is filled with marvelous performances, plenty of action, goofy comedy, and moments of rumbustious fun. Silly, sweet, and sublime, this version of the Robin Hood mythos is a cracking good time!

