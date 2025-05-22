Review: & JULIET at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At a time when jukebox musicals are a dime a dozen, & Juliet offers audiences something different. Now on stage at the Fabulous Fox, the show centers on the deliciously clever "what if" premise of what would happen if Shakespeare’s heroine had not killed herself at the end of Romeo and Juliet.

Shakespeare has never been this sugary. The production features the music of Swedish pop songwriter Max Martin, who has written twenty-seven Billboard Top 100 hits, including smashes for NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Celine Dion. He also wrote Blank Space and Shake It Off for Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights. The book for & Juliet was written by Schitt’s Creek scribe and producer David West Read.

With so many talented people in the room, & Juliet could easily get lost in all the noise. However, the musical does just the opposite. It’s a tour de force of song and dance soundtracked by bubblegum pop from the late 1990s and early to mid 2000s.

While Juliet is still a mushy-in-love teen, this revision gives her much more confidence. So much so that she finally pushes back against Romeo who is a big goofball throughout the production.

Set as a story within a story, & Juliet begins with William Shakespeare discussing his latest work, Romeo and Juliet, with his wife, Anne Hathaway who urges the bard to write an alternative ending that gives Juliet a better life. She advocates for one that is independent, where she can explore her true self and become her person.

Despite scoffing at her suggestions, Shakespeare agrees to let Anne create her spin on the story. From there, the tragic ending everyone knows of becomes a playful journey of empowerment, complete with Juliet, and her friends, finding a more exuberant conclusion.

Not dead at the end of the classic drama, Juliet has time to reset as Anne’s finale shakes things up. She adds herself into the mix as April, one of Juliet’s best friends. She also includes a bestie named May, a gender-nonconforming character who always is in her corner. Joining them is her nurse, a loyal confidante whose story also finds a happy ending.

Determined to free herself from the baggage of her romance with Romeo, whom we discover has had a lot of previous lovers, Juliet leaves Verona for a romp in Paris with her friends. Finally free from her parents, who want to place her in a nunnery, and the trappings of a romance filled with poor decisions, Juliet is free to enjoy herself. But things take a quirky twist when she meets a nobleman named François who also faces parental pressures.

From here, the plot goes bonkers in the best ways possible. Juliet begins to fall for the charming and polite, François who himself meets someone else. He becomes torn on what to do. Meanwhile, his father, the over-the-top Lance, becomes entranced by an old flame.

Not to be outdone by his wife, Shakespeare plants himself into the events as a wacky carriage driver. He also throws a wrench into his spouse’s machinations by bringing Romeo back from the grave. The maelstrom of chaos reaches a glittery climax in act two as Juliet confronts how to spend the rest of her life with Romeo, François, or on her own.

Off the pages of the play, the bickering battle of the sexes between Anne and Shakespeare continues. Their struggle embodies a literary tug-of-war between traditional storytelling and a more socially advanced narrative.

Exploring themes of love, gender, and personal discovery, & Juliet is a mashup of pop music and Shakespearean drama for the TikTok generation. Director Luke Sheppard’s production keeps things fast and festive.

For St. Louisan Nick Drake, & Juliet is a homecoming party. Starring as May, they bring plenty of sass and sauce to the role. At a time when the city’s spirits are low Drake’s voice is an uplifting force.

Turning the tragic heroine stereotype on its end, Rachel Simon Webb (starring as Juliet) unleashes her mellifluous voice in a commanding performance. She is pure dynamite here.

Starring as Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway respectively, Corey Mach and Teal Wicks are a fantastic pairing. Mach’s snooty condescension is matched with great comedic timing and plenty of onstage panache.

Playing his wife, she gives Anne plenty of gumption as she serves him plenty of in-your-face feminism. As April, Juliet’s friend, she strikes a lighter tone that highlights her range as a performer.

Nearly stealing the show is Paul-Jordan Jansen as Romeo’s father Lance. Possessing an incredible voice, his turn in the show features an outrageous French accent that accentuates the more humorous aspects of his character.

A fun romp of gooey fun wrapped in a Shakespearean shell, & Juliet takes the earworm drivel of songs like Baby One More Time, I Want It That Way, Roar, and Since U Been Gone, and makes them musical theater bangers.

But, behind the schmaltz and campy energetics, the production entertains thanks to the talents of an exceptional ensemble. Filled with singing, dancing, love, and loyalty, & Juliet is a glorious escapade.

& Juliet is onstage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre through June 1st.

For more information visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/juliet

