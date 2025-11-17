Review: DEPOSITION Examines the Complexities and Culpabilties of Failed Marriages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wisconsin based playwright Amy Hanson’s new play Deposition is receiving its world premiere production at the Kranzberg Black Box Theater. In addition to writing multiple full-length plays, the high school literature and creative writing teacher is also the co-creator and co-writer of the popular Mansfield Mysteries, a fictional mystery podcast.

Deposition was selected as First Run Theatre’s second mainstage production for their 2025 season. The comedic legal drama takes place in the boardroom of a law firm while a divorcing defendant, Jackson Fields, is being deposed by his wife’s attorney. Jackson’s wife Lucy, who is determined to have her truth on record, has hired a shark-like, snide attorney to handle her divorce case.

Throughout the legal proceedings, the serial philanderer is confronted by his wife, her attorney, his ex-wife from his first marriage, and his current lover. Seems the charismatic Jackson has established a pattern of falling for his post-graduate students, seducing them, and replacing his current spouse with the much younger woman. But is Jackson a serial cheating cad, or are there other factors contributing to his failed relationships? Hanson’s play examines the complexities of failed marriages and the shared culpabilites of the parties involved.

Deposition is a wry, smartly written narrative. Hanson has penned an entertaining look at messy divorce, the intentions of scorned parties, and the procedural phase of legal discovery. While billed as a drama, her comedic story as directed by Taijha Silas and Philip Wright, has quite a few laughs. Hanson has scripted a hilariously juicy supporting role for the actor playing Jackson’s first wife Suki, who appears in what Hanson calls a “Dickensian flashback.”

Suki is played with sardonic flair by the divine Carmen Russell. She is, hands-down, the best part of Deposition. Russell makes the most out of a short-scene, confronting Jackson with verbal barbs comedically augmented by exaggerated caustic expressions. Her every read line, action, and reaction drips in clever sarcasm. Russell digs into the role ridiculing her ex-husband with delicious delight. She also amuses in a bit part as the all-too-easily swayed Guardian ad Litem during the deposition proceedings. Her every moment on stage is a delectable treat.

Bill Burke is serviceable as the philandering professor Jackson Fields. He delivers his dialogue, especially his exchanges with his Lucy and her attorney, with gritty backbone refusing to be painted as a villain. But Burke lacks the sex-appeal, suave charm, and presence needed to be a believable smooth-talking seductor. He just doesn’t exude the sophisticated Cary Grant-like magnetism needed to pull off the role.

Ami Bossi and Deb Dennert are acerbic as the scorned wife and plaintiff’s attorney. Both offer snarky, cutting vitriol with clear intent to legally castrate the cheating ex-husband. Nachalah “Catie” Duclerne is sweetly naïve as the young ingenue Zadie falling for her overly attentive and complimentary married professor.

The consistently impressive Ryan Lawson-Maeske is strong in two roles as the frustrated defense attorney and the younger Jackson. He and Abbie Thornton have flammable chemistry as the forty-something Jackson and the young Lucy (Jackson’s current wife) embarking on their extra-marital affair.

Deposition is an entertaining 90-minute story with, like many divorces, no clear resolution. Hanson’s script presents the evidence without assign fault. First Run Theatre’s staging is mostly effective, but at times felt a bit under rehearsed. Leading players Burke, Bossi, and Dennert noticeably tripped over their dialogue or seemed to be reaching for lines. This will likely improve with added performances, but perhaps the loss of the director late in rehearsals may have been a contributing factor.

First Run Theatre’s production of Deposition continues at the Kranzberg Black Box Theater through November 23, 2025. Click the link below or visit firstruntheatre.org for tickets or more information.

Photo Credit: David Hawley

