Photos: Moonstone Theatre Company Presents PROOF By David Auburn

Moonstone Theatre Company launches inaugural season with the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Proof by David Auburn.

"In continuing my focus on mental health and the family for Moonstone's inaugural season, I was moved and inspired to produce Proof because it deals with these family dynamics so sensitively. It focuses on the microcosm of a family in crisis and especially the critical relationship between a father and a daughter. Proof by David Auburn was the winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play. It is a smart and compassionate play of ideas and pathos. I am so proud to bring this show to St. Louis audiences this season" Hunter said.

The play beings on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

The show features a talented cast of four including Michael James Reed as Robert, Summer Baer as Catherine, Julie Amuedo as Claire, and Spencer Sickmann as Hal. The production is directed by Artistic Director Sharon Hunter. The creative team is comprised of Dunsi Dai (Scenery), Michael Sullivan (Lighting), Amanda Werre (Sound) and Michele Siler (Costumes).

Proof runs March 24th-April 10th at the Studio Theater of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122). Individual tickets are $50 for General Admission, $30 for Senior Tickets, and $15 for Student Tickets. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets.