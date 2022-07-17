Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Carmen Cusack and Ben Davis In SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

See production photos from opening night of this Muny premiere.

Jul. 17, 2022  

Get a first look at the opening night of The Muny's production of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which runs July 16 - 22, 2022.

The cast includes Ben Davis (Sweeney Todd), Carmen Cusack (Mrs. Lovett), Robert Cuccioli (Judge Turpin), Jake Boyd (Anthony Hope), Lincoln Clauss (Tobias Ragg), Stephen Wallem (Beadle), Julie Hanson (Beggar Woman), Riley Noland (Johanna) and Hernando Umana (Pirelli).

Rounding out the company are Ensemble members Lee H. Alexander, Nick Berninger, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Brandon S. Chu, Rheaume Crenshaw, Steve Czarnecki, J.D. Daw, Delaney Guyer, Michelle Beth Herman, Omega Jones, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Jonelle Margallo, Jacqueline Petroccia, Tim Quartier, Grant James Reynolds, Liz Shivener, Nicklaus Smith, Cecilia Snow, Veronica Stern, April Strelinger, Price Waldman and Andy Zapata. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

The spine-tingling American musical masterpiece makes its long-awaited Muny debut. Set in 19th century London, Sweeney Todd has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical offers both thrills and laughs and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night at The Muny.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) on March 1, 1979 in a production directed by Harold Prince. The musical won eight 1979 Tony Awards including Best Musical of the Year and ran for 557 performances.

Stephen Wallem, Robert Cuccioli- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Riley Noland, Jake Boyd- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Riley Noland- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Liz Shivener and the Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Phillip Hamer

Lincoln Clauss and the Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Julie Hanson- PC- Phillip Hamer

Hernando Umana and the Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Phillip Hamer

Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Phillip Hamer

Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Carmen Cusack- PC- Phillip Hamer

Ben Davis, Jake Boyd - PC- Phillip Hamer

Ben Davis, Carmen Cusack- PC- Phillip Hamer

Ben Davis, Carmen Cusack- PC- Julie A. Merkle

Ben Davis and the Company of Sweeney Todd- PC- Julie A. Merkle





