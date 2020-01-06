Photo Flash: New Jewish Theatre Presents MY NAME IS ASHER LEV

The New Jewish Theatre's next production, My Name is Asher Lev, tells the coming-of-age story of a young prodigy in post-war Brooklyn, who must pursue his art at any cost - against the will of family, community and tradition.

This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist. The drama, by Aaron Posner, is adapted from the novel of Chaim Potok, an American author and rabbi, best known for his novel, The Chosen. Posner, also adapted The Chosen for the stage.

Potok (1929-2002) wrote My Name is Asher Lev in 1972, and, like The Chosen (1967), it was widely read. In some circles it was condemned and frowned upon by those who place religion before self-fulfillment. To be obedient or to be creative seems to be a choice many must make.

Some art is still seen by some as an egotistic and foolish impulse that is to be resisted in the name of conformity.

The production at NJT will feature a cast member Spencer Sickman, making his NJT debut, as well as veteran actors, Christopher Harris and Amy Loui. The production is directed by Aaron Sparks, making his NJT directorial debut. The creative team is comprised of Rob Milburn (scenery and lighting), Kareem Deanes (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes).

Photo Credit: Greg Lazerwitz





