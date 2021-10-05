PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre This November

The producers of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL recently announced the full touring cast for the North American Tour. Joining previously announced stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson; and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams. The company features five proud new members of Actors' Equity.

Adam Pascal, Jessica Crouch, Matthew Stocke and Nico DeJesus were also members of the Broadway company.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Tish Diaz (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by production stage manager Jack McLeod, and includes RL Campbell (stage manager) and Julianne Menassian (assistant stage manager).

Adam Pascal is a Tony Award® nominee, best known for his role as Roger in RENT, which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. He has also starred on Broadway in Aida (Radames), Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy), Memphis (Huey), Disaster (Chad), Something Rotten! (Shakespeare), and most recently PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Edward). He was also a co-producer of the hit Off-Broadway show Fully Committed (1999). He has released three solo rock albums, Model Prisoner (2000), Civilian (2004), and Blinding Light (2008). In television and film, he has appeared in RENT (2005), School of Rock (2003), SLC Punk (1998) and "Cold Case" (2006). Adam also tours regularly, performing sold-out solo concerts all around the country.

Olivia Valli is honored to be playing the iconic role of Vivian Ward. After receiving her BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University, she went out on the road with the 2nd national tour of Wicked (ensemble/ Elphaba us) before joining the Off-Broadway company of Jersey Boys. There she played her own grandmother, Mary Delgado, making her the first person to play a direct relative on stage. This proud New Jersey native always knew she wanted to be a professional singer, but it wasn't until high school that she knew musical theater was her true passion. Valli released a podcast during the pandemic with her best friend called "What's Your Backup Plan?"

Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox run November 16-28. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, November 18 at 1 p.m. In celebration of Thanksgiving, there will not be a performance on Thursday, November 25.

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com