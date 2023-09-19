Missouri Actors Learn To Shine Worldwide- THE BUSINESS OF ACTING Workshop Takes Performers To The Next Level

Experienced local producer/director/casting director/actor, Jessica Ambuehl of Under The Tree Designs, is holding The Business of Acting Workshop at the Backlot Theater – operated by Cinema St. Louis on Sunday, September 24th. With three sessions to choose from, attendees will experience an intense several hour event packed with information on how to treat their passion as a career.

Award-winning casting director, Deb Barylski, said, “This is a needed service for actors. It's not enough for actors to be trained and have talent, they also need to know how to approach the “business” side of the art. Jessica has a wide experience in multiple regional markets and her presentation is top notch.”

Outside markets often pass over Missouri performers due to a reputation of a lack of business-sense relating to their craft. Jessica will use her fifteen years and over 285 project experience on both sides of the camera to train, inform, and inspire attendees with tips and tricks in the media industry so they can not only represent themselves well on set in St. Louis but also be a shining example worldwide in other markets.

“Jessica's knowledge of the industry – both in front of and behind the camera – makes her an invaluable resource to any actor! There is not a talent on my board that I would not recommend this workshop to. I guarantee they will walk away with tangible steps to improve their marketability and a feeling of renewed confidence,” said NOW Talent Agency owner, April Schroeder.

This event will give confidence and pertinent knowledge such as the dos and don'ts on set, creating an actor's emergency kit, useful apps, how to do self-tape auditions, how to find work, and preparing headshots, resumes, and demo reels, etc. to every person in the audience no matter their age or level of experience. “I've never known anyone who is better at the business side of the industry. She's a master at organizing, self-tapes, communication, set preparation - - all the things required for managing one's own career,” said Dan Steadman of Circa 87 Productions.

Eventbrite registration is accessible at bit.ly/actingbiz with three session options (9 a.m.-12 noon / 1 p.m.-4p.m. / 5 p.m.-8p.m.) to accommodate all schedules and those traveling into town. Learn more about Jessica's extensive work at underthetreedesigns.org and jessicaambuehl.com.