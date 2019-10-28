Max & Louie Present The STL Premiere SONGS FOR NOBODIES

Fresh off sold-out tours in Australia and the UK, Songs For Nobodies by Olivier Award nominated playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, asks the question, "What if an essentially unremarkable human being had an encounter or connection with a huge star that changed the course of their life?" Ten women, all played by one extraordinary actress in Songs For Nobodies is running January 23rd through February 2nd at the Kranzberg Arts Center Black Box Theater in the Grand Center Arts District. Visit maxandlouie.com or call (314) 534-1111 for tickets.

This one-woman powerhouse performance, starring Debby Lennon, weaves the music of legendary divas Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf, and Maria Callas throughout a mosaic of stories told by the everyday women who had unexpected life-changing encounters with these musical icons.

Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien," "Lady Sings the Blues," and "Vissi d'arte," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

"This is not just a tribute show once again paying homage to vocal legends. It is the five nobodies that Murray-Smith has beautifully drawn, whose human frailties and vulnerabilities everyone can relate to," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director.

Songs For Nobodies is directed by Pamela Hunt, who has previously directed productions at The Muny and The Rep, and returns once again from her home in New York City to St Louis to bring these ten women to the stage.

Songs For Nobodies will run at the Kranzberg Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 501 N Grand Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63103. The dates of the production are January 23rd - February 2nd, 2020. Tickets are on sale at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Visit maxandlouie.com for more information. General admission is priced from $25-$45.





