MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast Shines Light on Local & National A&E Community

Moonstone Connections focuses on in-depth interviews with arts leaders, shining a light on them and their careers.

Arts and entertainment impresario Sharon Hunter has created a new podcast, Moonstone Connections, to celebrate her colleagues in the arts and entertainment community.

Hunter is the founder and executive director of the St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force and formed Moonstone Theatre Company in 2019-she currently serves as its Producing Artistic Director. Her experience as the original host and producer of KEZK's "Pillow Talk" and her time hosting at Y98 made this newest pivot an easy transition.

Moonstone Connections, currently streaming on platforms like Apple, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Stitcher, focuses on in-depth interviews with arts leaders, shining a light on them and their careers. The first episode now available features guest Eddie Coffield, Artistic Director of the New Jewish Theatre and former Production Manager of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

"It's a great in depth interview about his life and career," Hunter said. "My plan is to continue the podcast even after we get back to producing and performing live theatre. I plan to focus on interviews with leaders in the A&E world and also people who are directly involved with bringing theatre back. The difference here is I will be doing a comprehensive and thought-provoking discussion with each guest. And while interesting, will also be enlightening."

Each Connections episode will highlight both local and national arts figures. They will be approximately an hour long, with new episodes premiering on the third Tuesday of every month.

"I am happy to have a chance to talk with people making a difference in the arts, especially during this time of Covid-19, which has affected the arts and entertainment industry in such a profound and long lasting way," Hunter said. "The future of the arts is very important to me. As we have seen, this year of Covid-19, has been impactful to theatre, film, music, museums, all walks of entertainment and the arts."

Hunter plans to do in-depth discussions with each guest on their career, as well as how the pandemic has affected them and the arts community, financially, artistically and creatively. "It's a way for me to take what I'm doing with the St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force and expand on that by giving some of the guests and theatre leaders a chance to talk at length about how they are handling our current situation," she explains.

If you'd like to recommend someone to be interviewed, reach out to Hunter at moonstonetheatrestl@gmail.com.

For a list of all the platforms where the Moonstone Connections podcast can currently be accessed click here: https://linktr.ee/moonstoneconnections.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You