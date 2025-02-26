Louis CK Brings RIDICULOUS Tour to the Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louis CK announced that his 2025 tour will include a stop at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on Sunday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. Launching Friday, May 30, the tour will include more than 75 North American dates. This follows three consecutive sold out tours (2019-2021), including a historic performance at Madison Square Garden with the first-ever live-streamed comedy show at the iconic venue, drawing in 100,000 viewers.

Louis CK newsletter members will be able to access the first presale beginning today at 10am. Presale for Venue subscribers begins on February 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning February 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets start at $39.75.

Louis C.K. is a six-time Emmy Award and three-time Grammy Award winner. He has released over ten stand up specials including his most recent “Louis C.K. at the Dolby," “Sorry,” and “Sincerely, Louis C.K.," all released direct to fans on his website. In 2023, C.K. live-streamed his sold out in the round performance from Madison Square Garden, aptly named “Back To The Garden," through his website. Previous specials include “Shameless," "Chewed Up," “Hilarious," "Word - Live at Carnegie Hall" (audio), "Live at the Beacon Theater," "Oh My God," "Live at the Comedy Store," and "Louis C.K. 2017." C.K. is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows “Louie" and "Horace and Pete." C.K. also co-wrote, directed, and appeared in the feature film “Fourth of July,” released in theaters nationwide in July 2022. In January 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.

Comments