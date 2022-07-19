Jay Leno & Jeff Foxworthy Come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 18

Two legends, one historic night! Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy will join forces for an unforgettable night of comedy at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. Fans do not want to miss the chance to see two comedy icons in a rare co-headline event. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...it's no wonder that Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business."

Jay Leno's late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years.. After resuming hosting the 11:35 PM program following its one-time interruption,, he made it once again the consistent and uninterrupted ratings leader for late night, once again leading all of the ensuing quarters handily, under the supervision throughout of executive producer Debbie Vickers. the process, he has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for "Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series." "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" has also taken home the trophy for "Favorite Late Night Show" in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was recently installed in the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame.

As if night-time dominance were not enough, Leno has also succeeded in the newest entertainment arena. "Jay Leno's Garage" of which he is a producer as well as star. The NBC creation, which is viewed on CNBC, gained an international following on the Web, not to mention an Emmy Award and two additional nominations for Outstanding Special Class-Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. Leno, himself, is the recipient of the People's Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television.

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain's. His newest Netflix special 'The Good Old Days' released this past year was wildly successful. He has his own comedy channel "Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup", a partnership with SIRIUSXM. He has hosted numerous television shows including "What's It Worth", "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" and "American Bible Challenge." . He created the games "Relative Insanity" and "See What I Mean?" and has his own outdoor company, Foxworthy Outdoors, which features a line of products related to the outdoor lifestyle. Away from the stage, Jeff is focused on his family including his new grandson.

