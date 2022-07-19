Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Tim Seib of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theater

Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts Graduate Directs MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

St. Louis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Interview: Tim Seib of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theater

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the story of the night that Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis had an impromptu jam session at Sun Studios and will play Stifel Theater in St. Louis on September 8, 2022. This production has a unique tie to the St. Louis area. It is directed by a Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts graduate, Tim Seib.

Tim said it was a happy accident that landed him at Webster University in St. Louis. He had planned to attend a different school but was invited by a friend to visit her at Webster. While on campus he attended some of her classes and a freshman acting class caught his attention. Tim appreciated how they approached the material being in the classroom with another actor, communing with the other actor, paying attention to their body language and listening to the other actor. At that point Tim was completely hooked by the program. He initially intended to become an actor but when he was graduating a professor said, "I think you're a fine actor, but you have a clearer voice as a director." It was then that he felt compelled to look at directing opportunities.

Now after directing over 20 productions, he is helming the national tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Tim said, "When in school I learned that all theater is about extraordinary people and extraordinary circumstances." He shared that this production has been touring on and off for over four years. According to Tim, the production has benefited from the extensive time to solidify and polish the show. He expressed his gratitude for the time he's been able to sit and work on this production. He credits the ability to look critically at a show and make changes to his training in college. He said that as a director you must be open to new ideas. Tim shared, "collaboration makes a production better when you are willing to stop, back up, and make the needed changes to improve a show."

He feels like he grew up during his college years in St. Louis and considers the city a second home. While in Missouri he learned what it means to be a professional working in the theater. The Conservatory's (Webster University) collaboration with The Repertory Theater of St. Louis allowed students to be involved in productions as ensemble or featured players and engage with actors from New York to learn from their experiences.

That led to Tim spending a summer in St. Louis because he'd fallen in love with the city itself. That summer allowed him to further hone his directorial craft in Forest Park as an Assistant Director for Shakespeare in the Park. During his work in the park, Tim had the opportunity to work on a production of MACBETH with Fight Choreographer and Yale faculty member Rick Sordelet. Tim credits this experience with giving him the confidence and vocabulary to communicate notes to actors.

Tim thinks audiences will enjoy the charming nostalgia and the powerful music of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. He mentioned that while most people have heard these songs before this production showcases the way these four artists improvised that night at Sun Studios and made up the arrangements on the spot. "The audience will get to enjoy the electricity from the actors and the music being played live directly from the stage," says Tim. Most people have a connection to the music but what many don't know is the back story of Sun Studios where each of these performers recorded their first music. Tim says, "this show is perfect for anyone who likes music history, trivia or who has ever been caught up in a behind the music type program.

For more information about the national tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel theater on September 8, 2022 visit stifeltheater.com. To buy tickets visit ticketmaster.com.





Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of... (read more about this author)


Interview: Tim Seib of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theater
July 19, 2022

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the story of the night that Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis had an impromptu jam session at Sun Studios and will play Stifel Theater in St. Louis on September 8, 2022. This production has a unique tie to the St. Louis area. It is directed by a Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts graduate, Tim Seib.
Review: SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at The Muny
July 18, 2022

The Muny and its casting partners The Telsey Office have assembled a killer cast who deliver Soundheim’s score with razor-sharp vocals. Ben Davis’ (Sweeney Todd) characterization and descent into madness may be the finest acting performance ever to darken The Muny Stage. The only thing more delicious than Mrs. Lovett’s pies is the wicked verbal waltz he and Carmen Cusack (Mrs. Lovett) deliver with ‘A Little Priest’ to end Act 1.  Cusack’s Lovett is baked with exceptional charm and wit as she delivers the blackest of comedy. Riley Noland’s (Johanna) operatic soprano and Jake Boyd’s (Anthony Hope) silky tenor pair pleasingly. The ensemble’s robust presence, serving as a Greek chorus to drive the narrative, is felt every time they take the stage. The chorus’ dark and brooding presence opens the production with ‘The Ballad of Sweeney Todd’ and drags you into this grim tale of murderous madness.
Review: RODNEY'S WIFE at Midnight Company At The Chapel
July 15, 2022

Joe Hanrahan’s direction tells an effective and entertaining story despite an unbalanced script that has many flaws. Strong performances build a dramatic tension that is as thick as the humid summer Italian air. This story is packed with plenty of emotional instability and raw emotion, but at times is plagued by scripted character choices that seem disingenuous to the characters central narrative.
Review: DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
July 9, 2022

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis’ work is masterfully brought to life by Ron Himes’ direction. His vision coupled with the artistic and technical theater design transports you to the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. Choreographer Heather Beal’s movement, Emma Hoffbrauer’s scenic design, Margery and Peter Spack’s projection design, Jasminie William’s lighting design, and Jackie Sharp’s sound design create a peaceful, serene, and relaxing ocean feel. Daryl Harris’ costume design compliments the story and completes a technical theater experience that is a multi-sensory indulgence for the eyes and ears. The combined work of the production aestheticians is so effective you can almost smell the ocean air. The calming nature of the scenic, set, projection and lighting design create an ocean sensation is a perfect juxtaposition to family conflict.
Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny
July 7, 2022

While the source material has its limitations, the Muny has staged an entertaining production with an adept company delivering exceptional performances. Jeanna de Waal is a proper Mary Poppins with perfect tone and an elegant voice. While Mary Poppins gets to fly, this production soars when Corbin Bleu (Bert) takes the stage. Mr. Bleu is establishing himself as a legitimate song and dance leading man. His dancing is electric. His energy and stage presence are infectious. Zoe Vonder Haar once again makes the most of every moment she has on stage. She disappears into her role as Mrs. Brill. Vonder Haar delivers a delightful performance. Her acting illustrates what it means to have true comedic timing. The remainder of the company is strong from top to bottom.