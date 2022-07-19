Interview: Tim Seib of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theater

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the story of the night that Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis had an impromptu jam session at Sun Studios and will play Stifel Theater in St. Louis on September 8, 2022. This production has a unique tie to the St. Louis area. It is directed by a Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts graduate, Tim Seib.

Tim said it was a happy accident that landed him at Webster University in St. Louis. He had planned to attend a different school but was invited by a friend to visit her at Webster. While on campus he attended some of her classes and a freshman acting class caught his attention. Tim appreciated how they approached the material being in the classroom with another actor, communing with the other actor, paying attention to their body language and listening to the other actor. At that point Tim was completely hooked by the program. He initially intended to become an actor but when he was graduating a professor said, "I think you're a fine actor, but you have a clearer voice as a director." It was then that he felt compelled to look at directing opportunities.

Now after directing over 20 productions, he is helming the national tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Tim said, "When in school I learned that all theater is about extraordinary people and extraordinary circumstances." He shared that this production has been touring on and off for over four years. According to Tim, the production has benefited from the extensive time to solidify and polish the show. He expressed his gratitude for the time he's been able to sit and work on this production. He credits the ability to look critically at a show and make changes to his training in college. He said that as a director you must be open to new ideas. Tim shared, "collaboration makes a production better when you are willing to stop, back up, and make the needed changes to improve a show."

He feels like he grew up during his college years in St. Louis and considers the city a second home. While in Missouri he learned what it means to be a professional working in the theater. The Conservatory's (Webster University) collaboration with The Repertory Theater of St. Louis allowed students to be involved in productions as ensemble or featured players and engage with actors from New York to learn from their experiences.

That led to Tim spending a summer in St. Louis because he'd fallen in love with the city itself. That summer allowed him to further hone his directorial craft in Forest Park as an Assistant Director for Shakespeare in the Park. During his work in the park, Tim had the opportunity to work on a production of MACBETH with Fight Choreographer and Yale faculty member Rick Sordelet. Tim credits this experience with giving him the confidence and vocabulary to communicate notes to actors.

Tim thinks audiences will enjoy the charming nostalgia and the powerful music of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. He mentioned that while most people have heard these songs before this production showcases the way these four artists improvised that night at Sun Studios and made up the arrangements on the spot. "The audience will get to enjoy the electricity from the actors and the music being played live directly from the stage," says Tim. Most people have a connection to the music but what many don't know is the back story of Sun Studios where each of these performers recorded their first music. Tim says, "this show is perfect for anyone who likes music history, trivia or who has ever been caught up in a behind the music type program.

For more information about the national tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel theater on September 8, 2022 visit stifeltheater.com. To buy tickets visit ticketmaster.com.