Springfield to Host Premiere of 6 SHORT FILMS FROM THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE

6 SHORT FILMS FROM THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, a collection of eye-opening short films, will screen in Springfield, Missouri this month. The Library Center will be hosting the local Premiere of the short film collection on February 28th, 2026.

6 SHORTS is a collection of alternative award-winning short films that have screened at hundreds of film festivals around the world, ranging from the horror comedy Killer Grannies to the environmental documentary The Acceptable Sin.

This collection of short films is a handful of experimental projects over the last 20 years from the real-life Mother/Son filmmaking team of Opal Dockery and Jack Truman.

"Anybody can make a movie", says Truman in press materials. "I'm living proof. There is an audience for alternative, true independent filmmaking. Since the World Premiere of our first film in 2006 at the Slamdance Film Festival, we've been making films for years. There is a cult following, and an audience globally for this work. Plus, creative aging is an important thing in today's world. Ageism takes place all over, so this is a primary tool to share with others stories that older people have to tell".

Truman is an award-winning filmmaker, who's films have screened at over 700 film festivals around the world. A 40 year veteran in the entertainment business, he recently received his MFA in Theatre at Minnesota State University, and is the Founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Currently, his latest award-winning short film Killer Grannies, starring Dockery, is playing at film festivals around the world. His first film, the award-winning cult mockumentary Phone Sex Grandma, premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival to standing-room only audiences.

Truman's real-life Mother Opal Dockery stars in the new collection of short films. A frequent collaborator with Truman, Dockery has been in many of his short films over the years. This collection shows a wide range of short films, ranging from comedy to documentary and mockumentary. Burlesque legend Chesty Morgan is featured in the short film Chesty & Opal.

Lineup:

Killer Grannies

Hollywood Gals

Chesty & Opal

Woody the Redneck

Payday Loan

The Acceptable Sin

Truman and Dockery will be in attendance for a local Q&A. The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found out on Eventbrite: