Full Cast and Team Set For DREAMGIRLS at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for Dreamgirls, the second show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs June 27-July 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

“The return of this legendary musical to The Muny promises an electric, brilliant night,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Dreamgirls shines in a way few musicals can, offering power, heartbreak and joy.”

Joining the previously announced Tiffany Mann (Effie Melody White), Aisha Jackson (Deena Jones), Courtnee Carter (Lorrell Robinson), Charl Brown (Curtis Taylor, Jr.), Nick Rashad Burroughs (James “Jimmy” Thunder Early), Ron Himes (Marty), Aramie Payton (C.C. White), Robby Clater (Wayne) and Natalie Kaye Clater (Michelle Morris) are Travante S. Baker, Lamont Brown, Ian Campayno, Kylie Edwards, Lexie Faith, Julia Grondin, Sophia Hillman, Kennedy Holmes, Dan Horn, Gabriel Kearns, ZaKeyia Lacey, Nathaniel Mahone, Collin Milfort, Pershard Owens, Alanna Porter, Kayla Rush, Ranease Ryann, Owen Scales, Duncan Smith, TJ Staten and Richard E. Waits. The company also will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Robert Clater, with Choreographer Lesia Kaye and Music Director/Conductor Anne Shuttlesworth. Dreamgirls is proudly sponsored by Ameren.

The production includes Associate Choreographer Devin Tyler Hatch, Scenic Designer Edward E. Haynes, Jr., Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Elaine McCarthy, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Michael J. Passaro.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



