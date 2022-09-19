Disney's FROZEN Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 2-13

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre have announced casting for the St. Louis engagement of Disney's Frozen. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre beginning Wednesday, November 2 with performances playing through Sunday, November 13.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Will Savarese as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Aria Kane and Saheli Khan alternating as "Young Anna," and Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell alternating as "Young Elsa".

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Natalie Goodin, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Caleb Summers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods

In St. Louis, Frozen will play Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets are available at MetroTix by calling 314-534-1111 or online at MetroTix.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 314-535-2900. Frozen is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series and presented by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.