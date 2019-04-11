DEAR MR. WILLIAMS With Bryan Batt Comes to Curtain Call Lounge This May

The blue devils of sex, alcohol, and mendacity take center stage in this tender and funny coming-of-age story of a young gay artist. With the great American playwright as his compass,

Bryan Batt takes us on a thrilling and very personal journey out of the shadows into a bright light of self-discovery.

Conceived, written, and performed by Batt, SAG Award winner ("Mad Men") and Drama Desk Award nominee (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Cats); directed by Michael Wilson, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner (The Orphans' Home Cycle).

The tumultuous-and sometimes treacherous-journey from adolescence to adulthood is one we all must take, but Batt's one-man tour de force proves that it's oh so much more fascinating and fun with Tennessee Williams as your guide.

May 10-11, May 10, 8:30pm, May 11, 3:30pm, May 11, 8:30pm. Curtain Call Lounge, 521 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103. TICKETS, $25 Students w/ID, $45 House. $50 Premium.





