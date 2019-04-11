DEAR MR. WILLIAMS With Bryan Batt Comes to Curtain Call Lounge This May

Apr. 11, 2019  

DEAR MR. WILLIAMS With Bryan Batt Comes to Curtain Call Lounge This May

The blue devils of sex, alcohol, and mendacity take center stage in this tender and funny coming-of-age story of a young gay artist. With the great American playwright as his compass,

Bryan Batt takes us on a thrilling and very personal journey out of the shadows into a bright light of self-discovery.

Conceived, written, and performed by Batt, SAG Award winner ("Mad Men") and Drama Desk Award nominee (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Cats); directed by Michael Wilson, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner (The Orphans' Home Cycle).

The tumultuous-and sometimes treacherous-journey from adolescence to adulthood is one we all must take, but Batt's one-man tour de force proves that it's oh so much more fascinating and fun with Tennessee Williams as your guide.

May 10-11, May 10, 8:30pm, May 11, 3:30pm, May 11, 8:30pm. Curtain Call Lounge, 521 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103. TICKETS, $25 Students w/ID, $45 House. $50 Premium.



