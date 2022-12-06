College Of Fellows Welcomes New Members
From its beginnings, investiture in the College has always been one of the highest honors bestowed on theatrical educators and professionals.
The College of Fellows of the American Theatre is has announced the investiture of the 2023 class during April at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The College of Fellows originated in 1965 within the American Educational Theatre Association.
From its beginnings, investiture in the College has always been one of the highest honors bestowed on educators and professionals of America's educational and theatre community. Across the years, Fellows have included theatre luminaries such as Tony Award-winning scenic designer Ming Cho Lee, voice specialist Professor Kristin Linklater, theatre historian Oscar Brockett, Obie Award-winning actor Moses Gunn, pioneering director Lloyd Richards and many other exceptional contemporary theatre professionals and educators who are making a significant impact worldwide. Today, the College is an autonomous, nonprofit organization of over 140 members convening its annual meeting and investiture of new Fellows each April under the auspices of the Department of Education of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.
Among the high points of the yearly meeting is the Roger L. Stevens Annual Lecture, named for the visionary founder and producer who served as founding chairman of the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts. Each year a Fellow presents an address on a topic related to their particular interests. Lecturers have included Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright/screenwriter Robert Schenkkan, playwright, screenwriter, film director and actor Luis Valdez, playwright/screenwriter, film director, theatrical producer and current President of Disney Theatrical Group Thomas Schumacher, and Kathleen Conlin, Dean emerita, and past associate artistic director of the Utah Shakespeare Festival. The speaker for 2023 is Molly Smith, artistic director of Washington D.C.'s Mead Center at Arena Stage. In the past few years, from the 50th anniversary forward, the College has established scholarship awards, including the Jane Alexander Award, the John Cauble Award, the Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Award, and the Uta Hagen Award. The scholarships are conferred through the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.
They have announced the investiture of Mark Bly, Michael J. Bobbitt, Heather Nathans, Victoria Nolan, Ed Simpson, and Caridad Svitch, for the Class of 2023. They join the impactful and illustrious ensemble of dedicated theatre professionals and educators who have made significant and lasting contributions to the arts both nationally and internationally.
Investiture this year will occur April 15-16, 2023, at The National Press Club and in the beautiful Skylight Pavilion at the John F. Kennedy Center's new addition, The Reach.
