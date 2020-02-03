CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Make its St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Complete casting has been announced for the St. Louis engagement of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY coming the Fabulous Fox Theatre March 17-29.

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Brody Bett and Ryan Umbarila alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Caitlin Lester-Sams as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Sam St. Jean as Augustus Gloop, Matthew Boyd Snyder as Mike Teavee.

Rounding out the cast, David Nick Alea, Bella Calafiura, Gina Daugherty, Nicole Hale, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Ryan Kiernan, Alysha Morgan, Daniel Pahl, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Justin William Schaffner, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, Jamaal K. Wade, Justin White, and Nicole Zelka.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $24. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Fabulous Fox run March 17-29. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. There will also be an evening performance on Sunday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy® and Tony Award® winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award® nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award® nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award® winner Doug Besterman.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.





