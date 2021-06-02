BWW Previews: DO I MOVE YOU? at The Black Rep

The St. Louis Black Rep concludes its season of virtual programming with a mainstage production of an original work, Do I Move You? It is based on a collection of poetry by Dr. Jonathan Smith I the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at Saint Louis University. He is also the President of The Black Rep Board of Directors. The performance will stream on Vimeo June 15-30.

Smith's collection of poetry, music, and dance pulls inspiration from Jazz, religion, love, family, and some of the greatest musicians of our time, including Donny Hathaway, Louis Jordan, and Marvin Gaye. Producing Director Ron Himes used devised theatre to conceive the production. Director and Choreographer Heather Beal weaves a web of music, dance, and poetry. Themes of betrayal, identity, discovery, and love flow throughout the performance, culminating to answer one very important question, "Do I Move You?"

The show was produced at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis. The production features the Black Rep's Acting Intern Company Kentrell Jamison, Christian Kitchens, Theorri London, Brian McKinley, Tyler White, Jesmelia Williams, and Christina Yancy. Also featured are local Vocalist and Musical Director, Amber Rose, Dancer Samantha Madison, Percussionist Bernard Long Jr, Bass Player Jeffrey Anderson, and Lead Guitarist Dennis Brock. With scenic and projection design by Peter and Margery Spack, lighting design by Sean Savoie, costume design by Ellen Minch, sound engineering by Kareem Deanes, editing by Avatar Studios, and Kasey Dunaski as Stage Manager.

Tickets for Do I Move You? are available at theblackrep.org or by calling our Box Office at 314-534-3807. Streaming free on demand, a suggested $25 will directly help support the theatre company and its artists.