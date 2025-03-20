BRING IT ON at the Muny Will Include 16 University of Kentucky Cheerleaders

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sixteen athletes — current squad members and alumni — from the nationally renowned University of Kentucky cheerleading program will be part of the ensemble in this summer's Muny premiere of Bring It On: The Musical.

The high-flying show centered on the world of competitive cheerleading opens the Muny's 107th season and runs June 16-22. Bring It On: The Musical is presented by Ameren.

The University of Kentucky has won 24 national cheerleading championships throughout its program's distinguished history — more than any other school. Ryan Martin O'Connor, UK's head coach for cheerleading, will serve as cheer consultant/choreographer for Bring It On: The Musical.

“These are some of the best athletes in the country, and they will be able to showcase incredible skills that cheerleaders will appreciate, while also entertaining a crowd that may be unfamiliar with the cheer world,” she said. “Using trained and experienced athletes for this production demonstrates that The Muny is dedicated to doing right by our sport.”

A native of Lexington, Ky., O'Connor was a five-time KAPOS state champion and a five-time UCA National High School Cheerleading Champion while cheering for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She was a cheerleader at UK from 2008 to 2009, then at Alabama from 2009 to 2012. While with the Crimson Tide, she won the 2011 UCA College National Championship. O'Connor was a part of Team USA Coed in 2011 and 2012 and Team USA All-Girl in 2013, winning three ICU gold medals. She was the star of Lifetime's Cheerleader Nation as an athlete and Cheerleader Generation while coaching at Ole Miss.

Being on the creative team for this Muny production is a full-circle moment for O'Connor.

“When I was in college, there was an opportunity for me to be a part of the original Bring It On cast, and I turned it down due to other commitments,” she said. “As soon as this opportunity came around again, I knew I was going to find a way to be a part of it! I am so grateful.”

Current UK athletes who will appear in the ensemble for Bring It On: The Musical are Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Derr, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee, Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Max Newman, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose and Sarah Smith. Alumni athletes are Brady Adkins (associate cheer choreographer, swing), Dylan Gessner, Hunter Henderson and Jake Van Cleve.

Inspired by the hit film franchise, Bring It On: The Musical is a journey through the tangled web of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. The bitingly relevant show has a fresh story by a creative team that includes Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Whitty and Amanda Green.

“We are absolutely thrilled to showcase athletes and alumni from the University of Kentucky's legendary cheerleading program in Bring It On: The Musical,” said Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, who leads casting at The Muny. “This production demands an unparalleled level of athleticism and skill, and there's no better team to bring that energy to our stage than UK Cheer.”

