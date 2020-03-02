Applications Open For Fall 2020 Katherine Dunham Fellowship

The Arts and Education Council is accepting applications for the fall 2020 Katherine Dunham Fellowship, a program that promotes diversity in arts leadership by giving African American students and recent graduates an opportunity to explore, gain experience and be mentored in arts administration. Applications are due April 15, 2020.



The Katherine Dunham Fellowship is a 16-week learning opportunity designed to prepare historically under-represented African American individuals in the field of arts administration for careers in the nonprofit arts and culture sector. It provides experience in arts administration, a $3,000 honorarium and additional personal and professional enrichment opportunities. Fellows are immersed in fundraising, corporate relations, database management, fiscal and board management and marketing, all critical skills needed to manage an arts organization in the 21st century.



Named in honor of dancer, choreographer and activist, the Katherine Dunham Fellowship was created and initially funded by Sara and Jack Burke to promote diversity in arts leadership.



Applicants to the Katherine Dunham Fellowship must meet the following qualifications:

African American undergraduate junior, senior or graduate level student or recent (1-3 years) graduate;

Educational background in any academic area, including but not limited to the arts (e.g. liberal arts and humanities, business, social work, nonprofit management, marketing and communications, etc.);

Expressed interest in pursuing a career in arts administration, primarily within the nonprofit arena (arts funding or arts service agencies, dance companies, museums, theaters, performing arts or community cultural centers, etc.);

Expressed interest in social justice and the role the arts can play in bringing people together to solve community issues;

Ability to work 16 hours per week during the course of the fellowship during normal Arts and Education Council business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.);

Ability to spend approximately 2-5 hours per week on extracurricular activities outside of work (e.g. attending complimentary arts and culture events, social networking events, Arts and Education Council special events, Katherine Dunham related events/classes, etc.);

Live in the St. Louis Metropolitan area; and

Have reliable transportation and a current driver's license.

For more information about the Katherine Dunham Fellowship and to apply, visit KeepArtHappening.org/KatherineDunham. ### About the Arts and Education Council: Keep Art Happening. - The Arts and Education Council ensures the 16-county, bi-state region is rich with arts and cultural experiences for all through programs and services that support more than 70 organizations each year, including: operating grants; arts incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; PNC Program Grants; the Creative Impact Fund, with lead support from Bayer Fund; Creative Impact Fund for Diversifying the Arts; the Maritz Arts and Education Fund for Teachers; Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Program grants; the Art Education Fund, underwritten by Wells Fargo Advisors; the Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; the stARTup Creative Competition; Leadership Roundtables; Arts Marketers; the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association; the Keep Art Happening Scholarship; and the St. Louis Arts Awards.



The Arts and Education Council is entirely funded by individual donors, corporations and foundations in the St. Louis region. Since its inception in 1963 as the region's only privately-supported united arts fund, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts - a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. The Arts and Education Council meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Gold Participant rating.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You