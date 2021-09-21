Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith to Bring Christmas Tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This December

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will reunite to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season. After not being able to celebrate the holiday season last year on the road, they are excited to bring the merriment with Balsam Hill starting December 1st in Charleston, WV and continue for eight more dates that includes a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated show will feature selections spanning the artists' expansive Christmas repertoires and combine their vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums.

Grant says, "Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now. Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right. We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long."

Smith states, "This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We've been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old. I am also very excited to be teaming up with America's Got Talent winner, Darci Lynne on the last five dates. It is going to be something extra special this year."

In addition to the performance, and in support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Grant & Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

Following the nine-city run with Grant, Smith will continue the Christmas tour for seven dates with America's Got Talent winner, Darci Lynne joining for five.

Lynne adds "I am so excited to be going on the road with Michael W. Smith! I've been counting down the days until Christmas since it's my favorite holiday. Performing this holiday season is a dream for me, especially with Michael! He is an incredible artist and I can't wait to learn so much from him as we travel together! This show is going to be magical with Michael and my friends."

Meanwhile, Grant will return to Nashville for her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill. The 12-date holiday concert run will kick off on December 13 at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and close on December 22. This year's Ryman residency also offers matinee times of the couple's holiday show on December 18, 19, 21 and 22. Tickets are on sale and available via ryman.com, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: AmyGrant.com/Tour and MichaelWSmith.com/Tour

2021 Christmas Tour Dates:



All dates and venues are subject to change without notice

December 1 Charleston, WV**

December 2 Syracsuse, NY**

December 3 Tysons, VA**

December 4 Lowell, MA**

December 5 Newark, NJ**

December 7 St. Louis, MO**

December 8 Akron, OH**

December 9 Detroit, MI**

December 10 Cincinnati, OH**

December 11 Memphis, TN

December 13 Avon Park, FL

December 15 Greenville, SC*

December 16 Nashville, TN*

December 18 Corbin, KY*

December 19 Tupelo, MS*

December 22 Tulsa, OK*

**Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith

*Michael W. Smith and Darci Lynn

About Amy Grant:

Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. Grant's chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame. Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured. In April of 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit "Baby Baby" with a worldwide release of the song featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly. Tennessee Christmas released in late 2016 and marked Grant's first all-new holiday album in nearly 20 years. Last February, The T.J. Martell Foundation - the music industry's leading nonprofit to fund innovative medical research focused on treatments and cures for cancer - honored Grant with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award at their 2020 Honors Gala. 2021 finds Grant celebrating her iconic, 5x platinum album, Heart In Motion, releasing a double disc 35th Anniversary Edition that includes never before released tracks and updated remixes of the hit singles.



About Michael W. Smith:

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. His most recent album STILL Vol. 1, is an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. Michael W. Smith's heavily praised Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas features collaborations with Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Nettles, Bono, Michael McDonald and Grant. For more information, visit www.michaelwsmith.com.

