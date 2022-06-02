A Call To Conscience Interactive Theatre For Social Change Presents LIVE AT THE CLUB RIVIERA

A Call to Conscience presents Live at the Club Riviera, an original script written by local playwright Freeman Word showing Thursday, June 23 - Friday June 24th at The Grandel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri.

Directed by Thomasina Clarke, Live At The Club Riviera features The Point of View Jazz Ensemble & The North County Big Band under the direction of Harvey Lockhart, with Choreography by Vivian Watt.

The Live At The Club Riviera cast will include Glynis Brooks, Rodney Carpenter, Gregory Carr, Sieglinda Fox, Marleena Garris, Ahmad Haynes, Joshua Mayfield and Stephen Williamson.

Live at the Club Riviera is a landmark portrait of one of the most significant yet little-noted entertainment venue in St. Louis history. Rivaling the Cotton Club in Harlem; Club Riviera was the largest Black-owned nightclub in Missouri. It is reflective of a time in Black history when professional entertainers who were snubbed in the white clubs would come over to Club Riviera to perform as a way of protesting the white establishment. Many Black performers refused to perform at white clubs that discriminated against Black citizens. Civil Rights Activist Jordon W. Chambers creation of Club Riviera provided a venue for those Black entrainers that was safe and catered to black cultural and musical taste as well as being inclusive of white entertainers that chose to perform for black audiences. The play also emphasizes the political work of Jordan W. Chambers who worked to improve the lives for Blacks & was influential in getting integration of the Circuit Court & the St. Louis Housing Authority. He continued to work for civil rights until he died.

The show will take place at The Grandel Theatre. The address is 3610 Grandel Square St. Louis, MO. 63103, on Thursday, June 23 - Friday, 24, 2022 at 7:30pm. Ticket Prices: Tickets will be $20 on Thursday ~ $35 on Friday ~$30 Seniors/Students. Tickets can be purchased at Metrotix.

A Call to Conscience was founded by a group of women graduates from the Community Arts Training program (CAT) sponsored by the Regional Arts Commission in St. Louis, Missouri. We are a multi-generational women-led organization, and women are a majority at all levels of the organization and the board. C2C's mission is to stir the conscience of our community and facilitate social change. The productions promote unity and create an accepting environment for healthy debate, self-expression, and collaboration not only for the cast but for the entire viewing community. Serving as a catalyst for activism within marginalized communities, the company presents challenging original works that engage audiences in thought-provoking conversations and an exchange of ideas regarding racism, police brutality, poverty, health disparity, and gender inequality. C2C believes in taking risks and inspiring people to participate in live theatre, regardless of personal means. The company celebrates the curiosity of our community, and we believe that theatre is an important tool to help build empathy, open the door to self-reflection, introspection, and give the viewing audience something to think about when they walk away from the theatre.