Video: ENHYPEN Preview Upcoming Mini Album 'DESIRE : UNLEASH'

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are gearing up for their much-anticipated return with their 6th Mini Album DESIRE : UNLEASH, slated for release on June 5. As a first glimpse into this new era, the group has unveiled a dynamic album preview on the HYBE LABELS official YouTube channel, featuring the members vibing freely to each of the six unique tracks. Each song is paired with a specific member and symbolic object, offering a playful yet visually thematic interpretation of the album’s concept. Watch it now.

DESIRE : UNLEASH explores the intense yearning to become an equal with the one they love, conveying both longing and restraint through ENHYPEN’s own emotional lens. The genre-spanning tracklist—“Bad Desire (With or Without You)” (Dance-pop), “Flashover” (Electronic Future Bass), “Outside” (Hip-hop Trap), “Loose” (Medium Pop), “Helium” (Pop Rock), and “Too Close” (Pop)—each explore different shades of desire.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut, the lead single “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” expresses an overwhelming desire to “turn you into a vampire”, wrapped in a sleek and seductive sound. Steeped in dark fantasy, the song features paradoxical lyrics like “A heaven without you must be like hell” and “A hell where I embrace you must be like heaven,” adding depth to its moody vibe. Its poignant melody and dark allure are layered with ENHYPEN’s signature urban sensuality, elevated once again by Cirkut’s refined touch.

Further deepening the album’s creative vision, member JAY took part in the production, lyric-writing, and guitar instrumentals for “Helium,” showcasing his rock influence and musical versatility.

With DESIRE : UNLEASH, ENHYPEN continue to expand their sonic universe, evolving their artistry while remaining anchored in their emotionally rich storytelling. As the group ventures into bolder sounds and darker themes, this release is set to mark a defining moment in their artistic journey. With cryptic teasers, symbolic visuals, and a concept steeped in intensity and allure, the world has their eyes on ENHYPEN’s next move as they unveil a deeper, darker chapter in their story.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN—consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, the group made an immediate impact with unique concepts shaping their artistic identity. In just three years, they’ve placed three albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (2022), DARK BLOOD (2023), and ORANGE BLOOD (2023)—each debuting at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4, respectively.

Their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD (2024) hit the group’s career-high No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. Building on their chart-topping success, ENHYPEN have expanded their influence globally, achieving an indelible milestone during their 2023 world tour ‘FATE’ with a landmark U.S. stadium debut. The septet has performed at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.

