The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Performs '2024 SPO Rush Hour Talk Concert II: Czechia, A Musical Voyage'

The performance is on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at 7:30 PM, at the Seoul Anglican Cathedral of St. Mary & St. Nicholas.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the 2024 SPO Rush Hour Talk Concert II: Czechia, A Musical Voyage. The performance is on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at 7:30 PM, at the Seoul Anglican Cathedral of St. Mary & St. Nicholas.

The concert features David Yi, conductor; Eunah Cho(Professor, Humanitas College, Kyung Hee University); and Czech Centres(Director, Michal Emanovsky).

Program

Smetana, The Moldau (Harp Duet)

Dvořák, String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 ‘American’

　I. Allegro ma non troppo

Janáček, Idyll for String Orchestra, JW 6/3

　I. Andante

　III. Moderato

　V. Adagio

　VI. Scherzo & Trio

Dvořák, Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22

　I. Moderato

　II. Tempo di Valse

　IV. Larghetto




