The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Performs '2024 SPO Rush Hour Talk Concert II: Czechia, A Musical Voyage'

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the 2024 SPO Rush Hour Talk Concert II: Czechia, A Musical Voyage. The performance is on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at 7:30 PM, at the Seoul Anglican Cathedral of St. Mary & St. Nicholas.
The concert features David Yi, conductor; Eunah Cho(Professor, Humanitas College, Kyung Hee University); and Czech Centres(Director, Michal Emanovsky).
Smetana, The Moldau (Harp Duet)
Dvořák, String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 ‘American’
I. Allegro ma non troppo
Janáček, Idyll for String Orchestra, JW 6/3
I. Andante
III. Moderato
V. Adagio
VI. Scherzo & Trio
Dvořák, Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22
I. Moderato
II. Tempo di Valse
IV. Larghetto
