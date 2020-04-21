THE VOICE Will Return to South Korea This Spring

According to Deadline, THE VOICE will return to South Korea after a seven-year hiatus. The series has been licensed to Mnet by ITV Studios. It has been off the air in the country since 2013.

Mnet's parent company, CJ ENM will produce the series which will return this spring for what will effectively be a third season.

The Voice of Korea is a South Korean reality singing competition. One of the important premises of the show is the quality of the singing talent. Four coaches, themselves popular performing artists, train the talents in their group and occasionally perform with them. Talents are selected in blind auditions, where the coaches cannot see, but only hear the auditioner.

Ayesha Surty, ITV Studios' SVP of licensing in Asia, said, "Music has the amazing ability to bring people together. In these unusual times, a positive and heart-warming show like THE VOICE will continue to entertain people."

"All of us are having harsh times this year and I strongly believe that the program would be a great chance to share comfort and deep impressions with everyone," said CJ ENM producer Sang Jun Park.

Read more on Deadline.





