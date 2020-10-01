South Korean Performing Arts Sector Struggles Amid Reopening

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Friday that 23 museums and libraries and 11 government-run performing arts venues would be reopening.

The Korea Herald has reported that despite reopening, the South Korean performing arts sector continues to struggle.

The Art Council Korea canceled its Arko Partner project last Thursday canceling three shows slated for the weekend at the last minute, before The Culture Ministry announced a plan for reopening the next day. If the decision and announcement had come only a day earlier, the shows, which had been prepared for nine months, would not have had to be canceled.

The Art Council Korea issued an apology, stating:

"the loss of the staff members, performers and artists, when the shows were canceled, cannot be explained in words."

They rescheduled two shows for Monday to make up for the loss.

An official in the industry shared: "As state-run cultural facilities are strictly regulated by the government's social distancing policies, it is risky to rent an auditorium at the venues. The shows can be canceled at any time, regardless of the circumstances,"

"Last-minute cancellations are disrespectful to artists. There must be other ways to present prepared shows rather than a complete shutdown of the venues every time the number of COVID-19 cases rises," an official from a music troupe said.

