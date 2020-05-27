RENT Set to Open in Seoul, South Korea

Seensee Company, a leading theatre producing company in Korea, has announced that they will be presenting Jonathan Larson's rock musical RENT for a limited two-month engagement, with an official opening on 16th June 2020 at D-Cube Arts Center in Seoul. At a time when the world is going through difficult times, with the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, the story of love and courage of young artists who lived in an era of terror due to HIV/AIDS in the 90s will deliver greater touch to the hearts of the audiences.

As local health authorities look for more ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as people increase their public activities, Seensee Company and D-Cube Arts Center are making extensive preparations to prevent the virus from spreading inside and outside of the theatre. Actors, staff, and the audiences will be required to hand in medical questionnaires (accessible through QR Code), check body temperatures, and wear masks to attend the show.

The upcoming Korean production of RENT is a must-see show for everyone. The show is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show in Korea. Andy Señor Jr., has joined the production to re-stage Michael Greif's original direction of the show. Andy made his professional debut in RENT as "Angel," playing the role on Broadway, London's West-End, US National and International Tours. He also worked as associate director with Michael Grief on the Off-Broadway Revival Production of RENT in 2011. He then went on to direct the production in Tokyo, Japan, and the historical production in Havana, Cuba which was captured in his documentary film "Revolution Rent."

"It was a scary and tough decision to travel to Seoul to mount this production. I was really concerned with traveling abroad in the middle of a global pandemic, but the Korean government's response to the COVID-19 virus has been exceptional. The rigorous approach from visa eligibility to travel, to entry, which included a two week closely monitored quarantine in isolation gave me a great sense of safety. Even in the rehearsal studio, the protocols in place have been inspiring to witness and be a part of. With theaters closed on Broadway, London and all over the world I hope this production of RENT serves as a beacon of hope that live theatre will soon return. And what a better show to do that with than RENT? Jonathan Larson's message of love, community and resilience continues to ring true in these difficult times. I feel very lucky to be working and part of this production." - Andy Señor Jr.

RENT is a story of young artists struggling for their dreams, passion, love, friendship and hope in East Village, New York. After the show's official opening at New York Theatre Workshop in 1996, it gained widespread popularity and received prestigious awards, including Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production ran for 12 years, with 5,123 performances. The show's success also led to produce 47 productions in 25 different languages.

Like 'RENT-heads' around the world, RENT's original and powerful energy has captured the hearts of people in Korea. The show has also established a gateway to becoming a musical star in Korea. Musical stars, such as Choi Jung-Won (Billy Elliot, Chicago, Mamma Mia!), Nam Kyung-Joo (Chicago, Next to Normal, Wicked), Cho Seung-Woo (Jekyll & Hyde, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Man of La Mancha), Jung Sun-Ah (Aida, Dreamgirls, Wicked), Yoon Gong-Jo (Aida, Notre-Dame de Paris, tick...tick...BOOM!), etc. has become one of the leading musical actors in Korea after performing RENT. With the high reputation of RENT in Korea, auditions for the upcoming production was more competitive than ever before. Andy and the Korean production team had executed the audition, and a total of 23 talented actors were selected to become the cast of RENT. The original Broadway choreography by Marlies Yearby will be restaged for this production.

The cast includes: Oh Jong-Hyuk (made his professional debut in a boy band group and has been expanding his career to theatre works) as "Roger"; Ivy (played "Amneris" in Aida, "Roxie" in Chicago, "Lucy" in Jekyll & Hyde, "Molly Jensen" in Ghost, "Glinda" in Wicked, etc.) as "Mimi"; Jeon Na-Young (played "Fantine" in the West-End production of Les Miserables and has become a well-known musical actress in Korea by playing in "Aida" in Aida, "Esmeralda" in Notre-Dame de Paris) as "Maureen"; Kim Soo-Ha (the first Korean musical actress to play "Kim" in the West-End production of Miss Saigon) as "Mimi"; Choi Jae-Lim (played "Lola" in Kinky Boots, "Radames" in Aida, and "Miss Trunchbull" in Matilda) as "Collins"; etc.

TICKET INFORMATION

a-? DATE: June 16, 2020 (Tue) ~ August 23, 2020 (Sun)

a-? TIME: Tue-Fri @ 8PM | Sat-Sun @ 2PM, 6:30PM

a-? VENUE: D-Cube Arts Center

a-? PRICE: VIP 140,000 / 'RENT' SEAT 130,000 / R 120,000/ S 90,000 / A 60,000

