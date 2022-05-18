ONEUS Releases New Comeback 'Bring It On', on 7th Mini Album 'TRICKSTER'

ONEUS is back and bringing it with their latest comeback 'e??e?? (Bring it on)' from their 7th mini album, Trickster.

The song, which could be described as the sexier older brother to the group's 2020 title track 'No Diggity', features a poker concept, complete with energetic dancing and an earworm of a beat drop.

Trickster is already breaking records, with its first day sales reaching over 187,000, a massive jump from the first day sales of the group's last mini album, Blood Moon, which reached just over 47,000.

Watch the Music Video For 'Bring It On'

Trickster Tracklist

1. Intro: Who's Got The Joker?

2. Bring it on

3. Skydivin'

4. Firebomb

5. Fragile

6. Mr. Wolf

7. Bring it on (English ver.)

Listen to Trickster

Who are ONEUS?

ONEUS (i??i-?i??) is a six-member boy group who debuted on January 9, 2019 under RBW Entertainment. The group is made up of Ravn (e??i??e??) - main rapper, vocalist; Seoho (i?oei??) - main vocalist; Leedo (i??e??) - main rapper, vocalist; Keonhee (e??i??) - main vocalist; Hwanwoong (i??i??) - main dancer, vocalist; and Xion (i?oei??) - vocalist.

ONEUS's first mini album 'Light Us' featured 'Valkyrie' as its title track. Since then, they have released 7 total mini albums and one full-length album ('Devil' in 2021), as well as four Japanese EPs.

Their last release, 'Luna' from the album 'Blood Moon', earned the group their first-ever music show win on Show Champion on November 17, 2021.