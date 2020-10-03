National Theater of Korea Presents MIDDAY CONCERT

The concert takes place on October 7.

National Theater of Korea will present Midday Concert on October 7.

Midday Concert is the 'brunch' concert of the National Theater that has been performed and much-loved for the past eleven years and a famous steady seller concert by The National Orchestra of Korea.

The concert offers a collaboration of traditional Korean orchestra music and various music genres like popular singers, musical actors, and pansori singers covering familiar repertories even the audience new to Korean traditional music can enjoy. Also, there is a stage presenting the new chamber music for the first time.

On October 7th, 2020, Midday Concert will perform its 100th concert with an exceptional program. Don't forget to enjoy the upscale delight only available at the National Theater, with light snacks and the beautiful scenery of Namsan that changes every month, along with one-of-a-kind musical gifts.

