National Theater of Korea Presents A FATHER'S PATH

The production runs through November 8 at Daloreum Theater.

National Theater Of Korea will present A Father's Path. The production runs through November 8 at Daloreum Theater.

Created as a faction changgeuk in 2015, A Father's Path presented a sad history of King Danjong, laced with some imagination. As the audience highly favored the performance and called for revivals, the new stage was set for March 2020. But due to the recent pandemic, the performance is postponed to October. The performance returns five years after its premiere, and it intends to reciprocate the audiences' expectations with the stage of perfection - thicker plots, new music, and higher quality mise-en-scene.

Learn more and book at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265735.

Shows View More South Korea Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You