Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theater of Korea Presents A FATHER'S PATH

Article Pixel

The production runs through November 8 at Daloreum Theater.

Nov. 3, 2020  
National Theater of Korea Presents A FATHER'S PATH

National Theater Of Korea will present A Father's Path. The production runs through November 8 at Daloreum Theater.

Created as a faction changgeuk in 2015, A Father's Path presented a sad history of King Danjong, laced with some imagination. As the audience highly favored the performance and called for revivals, the new stage was set for March 2020. But due to the recent pandemic, the performance is postponed to October. The performance returns five years after its premiere, and it intends to reciprocate the audiences' expectations with the stage of perfection - thicker plots, new music, and higher quality mise-en-scene.

Learn more and book at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265735.


Related Articles View More South Korea Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Top 3 of Next on Stage!